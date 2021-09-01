Act-On Software Named to Constellation ShortList™ for B2C and B2B Marketing Automation Excellence

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, today announced it was one of two vendors named to the Constellation ShortList™ for both B2C Marketing Automation and B2B Marketing Automation in Q3 2021. The technology vendors and service providers featured in the program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Act-On was listed as one of eight top vendors and, as a part of the list, is recognized as a leader in marketing automation.

Act-On’s growth marketing automation software helps companies plan, launch, measure, adapt, and optimize marketing campaigns and programs — giving one marketer the power of ten. Act-On works to elevate brands’ connections to their customers by harnessing behavioral data to tailor every customer experience – helping marketers grow their brands their own way. Act-On empowers marketers with the data and tools they need to succeed, so they can keep their businesses growing in a landscape that is constantly evolving.

“We’re thrilled to be included in not one, but two of the Constellation ShortLists™,” said David Greenberg, CMO, Act-On. “It’s a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day to provide our customers with a best-in-class growth marketing automation platform to empower them to connect with their audience on the deepest level across the entire lifecycle.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a banner year for Act-On. Over the past 12 months, Act-On launched its Automated Journey Builder that helps marketers to map customer journeys in minutes, a First-of-its-Kind Zoom Webinar Integration that created the most streamlined, embedded workflow for webinar marketing automation to date, and an SMS automated marketing channel to allow marketers to send “in-the-moment” messaging and create data-driven, automated SMS campaigns. Additionally, Act-On secured a $20 million round of growth financing and added to its executive bench with the additions of Gregg Ames as Chief Commercial Officer and Syed Ahmed as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

“The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation’s clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape,” noted R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet the criteria for their categories as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

