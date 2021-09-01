Liveops Reduces Barriers and Timeline to Becoming a Customer Service Agent

New Partnership with Sterling Expedites Background Check Requirements for Prospective Agents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for customer service and sales, today announced a more accessible and quicker entry into Liveops for Independent Contractors through a new partnership with Sterling , an industry-leading provider of background and identity services. The new partnership offers a faster, more convenient way for prospective contractor agents to join the Liveops Network.

The new partnership with Sterling, recipient of the 2021 Lighthouse HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution, is the most recent phase in a series of optimizations to the Liveops agent experience. Liveops’ partnership with Sterling creates many benefits for prospective agents, including fair reporting, a premiere candidate experience, a dedicated support structure for clients and candidates, and quicker turnaround times — 82% of reports are fulfilled within one day. In addition to optimizing the candidate experience and increasing candidate conversion, the partnership also provides a more cost-effective pricing structure for prospective contractors.

“Internally, we recognized the need to be more competitive with our onboarding processes,” said Emily Sturgeon-Smith, Director of Talent Acquisition at Liveops. “We anticipate this partnership will encourage more prospective Agents to move forward and to shorten the time frame it takes to get new Agents earning for their home businesses.”

“In addition to being a global leader in processing background checks, Sterling aligns to our core beliefs with a candidate-first and collaborative mindset. This is ultimately what made them the ideal partner for Liveops,” said Sturgeon-Smith.

“It was clear from our first meeting with Liveops that we had similar visions — to improve people’s lives and provide fair and equitable opportunities,” said Vincenza Caruso-Valente, General Manager, Retail, Staffing, and Franchise at Sterling. “Sterling’s refinement of the candidate experience through a modern, agile workflow enables an increased candidate pool and opportunity to prospective agents, all while providing a foundation of trust and safety, essential factors for businesses and opportunity-seekers alike.”

Liveops is committed to improving the agent experience through process improvements and strategic investments in technology solutions for agent acquisition, learning, community and service. This focus has been recognized with a 2021 Stevie Awards Bronze Winner , FlexJobs ’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021, the 2020 Pillar World Awards New Hire Training and Outstanding Contractor of the Year, and The Phoenix Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work .

Visit www.liveops.com to learn more.

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual contact center offering an on-demand skilled network of onshore virtual independent contractor agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of agents, its clients, and employees. The Liveops Virtual Flex model has enabled more than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel and hospitality, and government to trust Liveops to deliver a fully scalable enterprise solution, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/ .

