InfinityQS Named a Finalist in the 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, proudly announces it has been named a 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards Program finalist in the “Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (SMB)” category. The quality solutions provider was nominated for its “Building Resilience for the Future of Manufacturing” initiative that extended free use of the Enact® quality management platform to help manufacturers survive the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguard their operations against the next major disruption. An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the MEA winners, who will be announced on Oct. 13, at a special online awards ceremony.



The ITSMA awards honor B2B marketing programs and campaigns that have delivered superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: customer focus, innovation, execution, and business impact. InfinityQS earned its spot on the finalist list for its customer-centric marketing campaign, highly aligned with the evolving needs of manufactures throughout the pandemic. As the COVID-19 crisis escalated, manufacturers were forced to adapt quickly to dramatic changes in operations, including remote and distanced work. InfinityQS recognized that digital, cloud-based technologies like Enact could provide manufacturers—in any industry, around the world—with an immediate, much-needed lifeline.

InfinityQS decided to offer three month’s free use of Enact to new clients, no cost and no commitment required. In just one month, the marketing team and its long-time digital agency partner, Refactored, developed and launched a multimedia marketing campaign to raise awareness for the offer, as well as educate manufacturers on how to best leverage cloud-based quality management solutions to:

Respond to challenges brought on by the pandemic Recover by optimizing operations and processes Build resilience to withstand future disruptions



“Our team knew time was of the essence. Manufacturers needed to keep operations running smoothly, while prioritizing product quality and the safety of their employees—and that’s exactly what we were positioned to offer with Enact,” explained Greg Matranga, Vice President of Global Marketing, InfinityQS. “We aim to provide next-generation technology to help companies address new challenges head on. This latest initiative is no exception, offering the digital tools and resources manufacturers need to not only overcome the disruptions of today, but also form the foundation for resilience tomorrow. It’s an honor to be recognized as an ITSMA finalist, and we congratulate all the other impressive marketers on the shortlist!”

As a direct result of the campaign, InfinityQS has realized a dramatic increase in new client and partner relationships. The number of new clients entering Enact Proofs of Concept has increased by 266%; the number of new partner joining the Enact® Global Partner Program has increased by 100%; and InfinityQS entered 2021 with the largest and most qualified sales pipeline it has ever experienced.

“Finalists for this year’s program are truly inspirational. They demonstrated enormous agility with their programs during this time of disruption, as they pivoted quickly with customer-oriented insight and support,” said Dave Munn, President of ITSMA. “B2B organizations that continued to provide new offerings and ways to engage have positioned themselves for long-term success. InfinityQS is one of these organizations, exhibiting the best qualities of focus, creativity, and operational excellence in accelerating strategic growth and innovation.”

The MEA awards ceremony will precede ITSMA’s virtual Marketing Vision Conference the following week, which will feature MEA-winning presentations. For more information visit: http://www.itsma.com/event/marketing-vision-2021/.

About ITSMA

For more than 25 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationships. Learn more at www.itsma.com

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.



