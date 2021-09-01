Purity Coffee's Explosive Growth Places Them in Top 200 of the Coveted Inc. 5000 List

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the $100b coffee industry, Purity Coffee finds itself making a lot of noise lately. The subscription-based “healthy coffee” company has less than 10 employees and is the only brand in its class that is privately funded, yet, it has seen exponential growth since its launch in 2016. In the three years to follow, Purity Coffee would grow its revenue by 2,224% and today, it’s holding on to nearly 90% of its subscribers. The result is Purity Coffee being catapulted into the top 200 of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2021. How? If you ask its founders, they will tell you it is because of one simple idea... to deliver a best-in-class coffee designed to improve people's health. That simple idea has Purity Coffee arriving on the scene as a disrupter, creating a whole new category of healthy coffee within the world's most beloved beverage industry.



“Many coffee companies may be notable for adding to coffee, we’re focused on simplifying it. We apply scientific research to each step of the coffee production process,” says Andrew Salisbury, Founder and CEO of Purity Coffee. “Specifically, in 2021, we increased our commitment to using regenerative farming practices in our production, increased lab testing of our coffees, and consolidated research regarding the benefits of coffee on health outcomes. This work has enabled us to develop customized blends targeting specific health issues.”

Consumers are responding. With over 11,000 reviews at an average of 4.8/5 stars, Purity Coffee has earned a loyal customer base that believes in the benefits of this approach to coffee making.

“Our tenets are quite simple. Start with organic, pesticide-free green coffee plants. Harvest only specialty, defect free beans. Allow not one contaminant. Use science to roast for maximum health benefits and deliver fresh, within 48 hours, antioxidant-rich coffee that tastes incredible, doesn’t give you the jitters and enhances overall wellness and longevity.”

Achieving number 193 on the Inc. 5000 list with little to no advertising is proof that Purity's creation of the healthy coffee category has established a new, hyper growth segment within the established coffee industry. With a focus on long-term growth, its next phase is dedicated to significantly increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of scientifically formulated coffee. To achieve this, the coffee company has just named LA based Davis Elen Advertising as its agency of record. With experience on global brands in the CPG, Retail, Beverage and Grocery categories, Davis Elen is perfectly suited to help accelerate Purity Coffee’s growth into a market leader by delivering inspired, brand right creative, and a comprehensive media plan.

Purity Coffee’s mission is to craft the world’s healthiest coffees by applying scientific research to each step of the coffee production process and making every decision from farm to cup based on health impact. Purity Coffee uses only organic coffee beans from regenerative, biodynamic farms which are Rainforest Alliance and Smithsonian Bird Friendly certified. Its range of whole bean, K-cup, and single-serve sachet products contain the highest levels of antioxidants and beneficial compounds with no additives, tested to exclude harmful mycotoxins, heavy metals and even pesticide residues found in other coffees. Purity’s uncompromising focus on quality helps most consumers avoid side effects often associated with coffee consumption, such as caffeine jitters, crash, and gastric distress.

