3G Expands Best-in-Class Brokerage Features

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G , a leading provider of transportation management software (TMS), today announced it has expanded its freight brokerage capabilities with the latest 3Gtms 21.2 release. The best-in-class freight brokerage software is built into the TMS platform, offering shippers, 3PLs, and freight brokers a full suite of features and functionality through a single, highly configurable platform.



By 2028, freight brokerage will be worth nearly $15B in the U.S. alone, growing at 30%+ CAGR over the next five years. Today’s fastest-growing LSPs and disruptive startups focus on a few fundamentals to tap this growth, including using technology like 3Gtms to evolve rapidly, support their logistics teams, connect to carriers and partners, and automate as much of the process as possible.

The freight brokerage software capabilities within 3Gtms deliver best-in-class technology for small, medium, and enterprise brokerages, all on a configurable solution that flexes to specific internal processes and unique client needs. As a complete TMS solution, 3Gtms helps freight brokers of all sizes manage their entire quote-to-cash process while delivering the scalability to evolve rapidly into an agency-based brokerage or into more 3PL and managed transportation services.

“Our expanded brokerage functionality equips logistics service providers with the flexibility to capture all of their customers’ freight and expand their brokerage portfolio without having to do any of the heavy lifting themselves,” said Paul Brady, Chief Executive Officer, 3G. “With best-in-class process automation and industry-leading connections to TL and LTL freight carriers, 3Gtms customers can scale efficiently in the future while streamlining workflows today.”

Within 3Gtms, freight brokers can provide more profitable quotes, increase booking speed, expand carrier options, and improve end-to-end processes. The system lets users book TL and LTL loads with access to lane rate history, contracted carrier rates, carrier capacity postings, load boards, rate indexes, and more to maximize the ability to book profitable loads. All from a single platform with limitless scalability for single brokers to expand into an agency model or pure brokerages to offer more 3PL and managed transportation services.

