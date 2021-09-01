Breakfast Club of Canada appeals to the generosity of Canadians to meet increasing demands and reach as many children as possible

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada kicks-off its Back-to-School campaign and is appealing to the generosity of its partners and Canadians everywhere to ensure it can continue to reach the considerable number of children that have benefitted from these programs over the past year. The Club currently supports over 3,183 programs in academic and community settings and reaches 490,974 children each day. This represents an increase in attendance between 5% and 100%, depending on the province, for breakfast programs in Canada compared to the previous year. Due to the pandemic, more children are at risk of going to school on an empty stomach, which is reflected in the increased program attendance.



“While a return to a new normal is slowly approaching, the effects of the pandemic are still very present,” explained Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager of Breakfast Club of Canada. “We have seen an increase in attendance in programs across the country and we need to be able to continue to sustain the increasing demands. The Club’s objective is to reach more and more children each day and this crucial funding will help us move forward.”

Breakfast Club of Canada is raising awareness and funds to able to deliver breakfast programs in innovative and collaborative ways, no matter what Back-to-School looks like in each province. Based on recent data, nearly 2 million children are at risk of starting their day hungry. This represents 1 in 3 children who are at risk if going to school on an empty stomach every morning.

“This is a time of year that should excite students and families across the country, not leave them feeling concerned about their nutrition,” declared Judith Barry, Co-Founder, Director of Impact and Provincial & Territorial Government Relations at Breakfast Club of Canada. “We have a responsibility to come together to ensure that hunger does not prevent any child from learning and succeeding. It only takes $2 to provide a nutritious breakfast to a child in need. Any type of donation, big or small, can have a significant impact for youth across the country.”

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 490,000 children and youth in 3,183 programs the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

