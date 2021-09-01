Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,939.7 million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% From 2019-2027 - Exclusive Report [190-Pages] by Research Dive

New York,USA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global autotransfusion devices market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,939.7 million by 2027, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2027). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Rising prevalence of orthopedics and cardiac surgery among people is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption of cardiac device and decreased risk of transfusion devices are further expected to drive the growth of the market in the analysis period.

Restrains: Autotransfusion device does not have the ability to bifurcate the contaminations from blood cells. This factor is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Rising adoption of full body transfusion devices among people is expected to create enormous opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report had divided the market into different segments based on product type, end-user, and region.

Product Type: Off Pump Transfusion Device Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The off pump transfusion device sub-segment is expected to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. These devices are much safer than the traditional method, and hence, does not cause any blood loss during transfusion. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-User: Hospital Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The hospital sub-segment is expected to have a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, owing to the pertinence of blood transfusion in various departments to cater appropriate transfusion requirements according to the symptoms. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America autotransfusion devices market is expected generate a revenue of $884.4 million during the forecast period. Increasing number of hospitals and rising geriatric population in this region are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Payers of the Market

The prominent players of the market include

Zimmer Biomet Holding LivaNova, plc Stryker Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Medtronic Plc Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Becton Dickinson and Company Getinge AB Haemonetics Corporation Terumo Corporation

and many more. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in April 2019, Ecomed Solutions, an Illinois-based medical device company, launched a device called HEMAsavR. This is a blood management device that helps doctors collect patient’s lost blood during surgery, and then return it back to their body. This technology significantly eliminates the cost and risk associated with allogeneic blood transfusion.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

