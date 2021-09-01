KLASS Token Set to Launch in September

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, EdTech Company has announced that they will launch the KLASS token in September. $KLASS token pre-sale is scheduled on DxSale from Sep 2-9 with an exclusive pre-sale price of $0.00014 (30% discount from launch price) for early investors. Being one of the unique and innovative crypto projects targeting a multi-trillion dollar education industry, $KLASS token has a huge total addressable market opportunity and early investors are likely to see a huge return on their investment. To buy $KLASS in the pre-sale, click here: https://dxsale.app/app/v3/defipresale?saleID=102&chain=bsc



Whilst most industries spell doom and gloom amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, some niche industries like online learning platforms have seen a boom as several institutions are adopting new hybrid and online learning models.

This EdTech Company is leading the wave of change with their "Learn and Earn" proposition. They launched their first mobile product, CyberKlass, more than a year ago in universities across EMEA, US and APAC. Since then, total app impressions of CyberKlass have gone up by +163%, page views by +106% and active users up by 777%. Moreover, they have an active Twitter and Telegram community with over 10k combined members.

What is Klass Network?

Klass Network, an innovative EdTech company, is pioneering a new online learning ecosystem based on their unique "Learn and Earn" philosophy. Klass Network aims to be the preferred online learning platform in the crypto community. Their vision is to enhance educational engagement and create a holistic learning experience driven by blockchain, AI, gamification, and analytics.

Unlike other crypto projects that usually do not have a working solution, Klass Network has already launched multiple products and is positioned to be the leading provider of Learn and Earn ecosystem.

Their product targets students, educators, and corporations through the 3 main offerings:

Student Connect (CyberKlass): CyberKlass is the world's first mobile educational platform that brings together AI, gamification, analytics, and blockchain technology to enhance the learning experience. This is offered through CyberKlass Students and CyberKlass Instructor, two mobile applications already live in Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Peer-to-Peer Connect: This application will enable students on the platform to connect globally with their peers and enhance the network effect in learning.

Corporate Connect: This application will connect corporations and students as a platform for jobs, projects, and internship opportunities.





Klass Network Token | Mobile Education Solution Platform

How does $KLASS token fit into the Klass Network?

$KLASS is a community-driven, DeFi token positioned to be the utility token within the Klass Network ecosystem.

Students are rewarded with $KLASS when they sign up for a course, participate in classes, and achieve a certain level of performance in the classes. In addition, $KLASS can be used to purchase the Klass ecosystem products, converted into cashback rewards, or transacted in exchanges where $KLASS will be listed. $KLASS enables students to learn and earn together by providing a source of income or supplementary allowance.

Educators will be rewarded with $KLASS for classes with high sign-ups, participation, and engagement rates. They will also get $KLASS tokens based on the student evaluation outcomes.

What's $KLASS tokenonomics?

Total supply of $KLASS tokens will be 21 billion. 20% of the tokens are reserved for pre-sale and private sale. 20% of the tokens are allocated to the liquidity pool for exchanges. The founding and advisory team holds 20% of the supply, and the remaining 40% are reserved for airdrops, marketing, partnership and community-building events.

What's next for Klass Network?

After the pre-sale and exchange launch, the KLASS team aims to integrate $KLASS into the CyberKlass application, build Peer-to-Peer Connect and Corporate Connect products, establish strategic partnerships with more educational institutions, and expand the use case of $KLASS tokens.

Apart from driving educational engagement, Klass Network is driven and committed to contribute back to society. They plan to support community-driven projects, like scholarships, and fundraising, to empower underprivileged students who have financial challenges to continue their education. With its innovative products, strong team, and an ambitious roadmap, Klass Network is well-positioned to drive the learning ecosystem and be the market leader in the online education industry.

