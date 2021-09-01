Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the fourth consecutive year to the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance list, which recognizes employers for their commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent and outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive.



Founded in 1997 in Boston, Risk Strategies is a top North American Specialty insurance broker providing comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Private Client Risks for clients of all sizes. The company is growing quickly, with over 100 specialty focused firms having joined us over the past decade. In addition to the retail brokerage operations, we have a Wholesale and Alternative Distribution division, One80 Intermediaries, and several additional specialty brands. Together, these comprise the Risk Strategies family and 2500 associates.

“We have focused on creating and fostering a workplace environment that provides associates with the opportunity to use their talents and creativity in a collaborative, inclusive and growth oriented environment,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer. “Our vision is to be a destination workplace, and we are well on our way. We want to attract and retain top talent, and ensure that working life at Risk Strategies is fulfilling and rewarding for all associates. I am very pleased with today’s recognition as a Best Place to Work, and appreciative of how critical a great work life is to our associates.”

“Our unwavering commitment to our culture and core values instilled by our founder, Mike Christian, has driven our success since day one,” said Janis Simat, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our collaborative and employee-focused culture persists alongside our strategic growth and expansion, and I join all employees in saying it’s an absolute honor to be named a Best Place to Work in Insurance for the fourth year in a row.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

Media Contact:

Molly Powers

mpowers@matternow.com

617-874-5069