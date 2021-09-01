For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear Website to Accept Pre-Orders in Advance of AVP Chicago Open Labor Day Weekend

CaliBear will be continuing its sponsorship as the official CBD brand of the AVP Tour in the season concluding AVP Chicago Open



PLAYA VISTA, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) (www.calibearlife.com) will begin accepting online pre-orders for its new line of CBD products in time for this weekend’s AVP Chicago Open, September 3rd-5th. CaliBear will be the official CBD sponsor of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball event. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) (www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear CBD products will be available for pre-order on calibearlife.com in advance of this weekend’s AVP tournament in Chicago. There was a tremendous response to the CaliBear product showcases last week in Manhattan Beach; CaliBear got tremendous exposure with fans in attendance and at home. Our partners at the AVP did a great job running the event and helping get CaliBear tremendous visibility. I look forward to more of the same this upcoming weekend, which is sure to be an exciting weekend of volleyball. CaliBear will once again have a booth at the event, providing samples of the CaliBear CBD product line to customers who will also have the opportunity to pre-order products on-site. We are all in #beachmode as the Company is getting ready to deliver CaliBear CBD products to stores in the ensuing weeks.”

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear: “After an overwhelmingly positive response to the introduction of CaliBear at the Manhattan Beach Open, we are looking forward to bringing our products to Chicago. Watching CaliBear athletes battle in California and Trevor Crabb win the tournament for the second year in a row was unforgettable. We’re hoping to keep the CaliBear winning streak going this Labor Day weekend in Chicago! We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and support, and we’re excited to offer CaliBear online to anyone searching for effective CBD products!”

“The AVP Season might be ending after this weekend, but CaliBear is just beginning to kick into gear! Our partnership with AVP has already yielded a tremendous amount of inbound interest; it will be an integral part of the CaliBear commercial launch strategy in the coming weeks. It's been exciting having dialogue with distributors about our Joint Venture and I believe it will have a positive impact on sales in the coming months. The Company has been preparing with Just Logistics our backend to receive product deliveries; once the integration process is complete we will not only be able to fulfill CaliBear CBD online pre-orders, but the Company will also be able to ship out the first deliveries to stores. It’s a very exciting time for the Company and I look forward to keeping shareholders up to date on deliveries and other CaliBear promotional opportunities over the next weeks,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on “New to the Street” featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow on Instagram Team CaliBear @CaliBearCBd and the Team CaliBear members playing in this weekend’s Chicago Open; Ricardo Santos (@ricardobeach1) John Hyden (@johnnyhyden) Larissa (@larissaelilioficial) Lily (@lili_maestrini) Piotr Marciniak (peterpan_beachvolley) Miles Evans (@milesevansbeachvolleyball) and Trevor Crabb @KingCrabb808.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

About the AVP

Powered by some of the most dynamic and elite athletes in the world, the Association of Volleyball Professionals is the premier professional beach volleyball organization and longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. Founded in 1983, the AVP has produced some of the world’s most beloved athletes, providing fans with unparalleled access to nail-biting matches on the sand. In 1996, beach volleyball became an official sport of the Olympic Games and the AVP proudly serves as the home court for Team USA’s Olympians.

Headquartered in southern California, the AVP operates a 3-tiered development system. AVPFirst, a 501(3)c youth program, is focused on creating healthy lifestyles and a lifelong connection to the sport by offering access to all. AVPNext is a developmental circuit providing athletes the opportunity to develop their skills and earn valuable AVP points to climb the rankings towards becoming a pro. The decorated AVP Pro tour is the gold standard in beach volleyball, with over 100 pro athletes competing for top prize money in front of over 120 million fans worldwide. Additionally, in an effort to grow the sport and celebrate those who love the game, AVP America leads a grassroots movement across the United States to curate thousands of events and matches for fans and players.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

