Copenhagen V, DENMARK

Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 1 September 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 13/2021

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2021.

Name:Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for filing:Insider
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code and name:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 31 August 2021
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:142,000
Price:0.87333

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

