SOCAR Trading Expands Houston Executive Team

GENEVA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOCAR Trading today announced the appointment of two executives to its expanding Houston team. Senior traders Hilarion Lopez and Daniel House begin work at SOCAR Trading's Houston office this week.

Lopez will focus on continuing SOCAR Trading's growth in North American markets. House will be an integral part of the company's global supply chain team.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO of SOCAR Trading Mariam Almaszade said, "I'm delighted that Hilarion and Dan are joining our Houston office. Both are senior appointments that reflect SOCAR Trading's continued ambition for success and our ability to attract the top talent in the industry, particularly as we expand our business in North America."

Dario Striano, Co-Head of GPT & Deputy CTO said, "With his deep expertise in commodities trading and origination in the Latin America and North America markets, Hilarion will be a strong asset to our trading team. Daniel joins us from some of the largest trading houses and has a deep understanding of sourcing U.S. crude to global markets. He will give us the experience we need to continue to expand our global business."

Hilarion joins SOCAR Trading from Ace Gathering. Hilarion has over 20 years of experience in the trading industry and has held various business developmental and crude trading positions. Since 1994 he has worked with companies such as Schlumberger, Sincor, Booz Allen & Hamilton, BP, Macquarie Bank and Martin Resources. Hilarion will focus on Latin America, including sales and the marketing of crude oil to end markets. He commented, "I'm delighted to be joining SOCAR Trading's Houston office at a very exciting time as the Company continues to build its North America footprint."

House has 17 years' experience as a leader and trader in the energy industry, during which he has led change and realized significant profits. As one of the leading global crude traders, House has been responsible for building, running and managing a North American crude supply and trading business for some of the top trading houses, including Mercuria. He has worked extensively with teams in Geneva, London, Beijing and Singapore to create a global crude strategy and drive development of end markets and customers. House commented, "It's an honor to join the company at an exciting time of growth."

SOCAR Trading has experienced solid growth and profits in recent years, cementing its position as one of the most successful global energy trading companies. The Company is well positioned to expand further into new and existing markets.

