Healixa Inc. Appoints Ken Surritte to Advisory Board

Manhattan, NY, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce Ken Surritte as a new addition to its Advisory Board.



Ken Surritte is the founder of WATERisLIFE, a nonprofit providing water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions that has reached 60,000,000 people to date. Mr. Surritte’s passion to inspire and motivate others to make a significant difference has resulted in currently providing more than 2.5 million liters of clean potable water per hour for the world's most disadvantaged.



Ken, an avid traveler, and advocate for children realized the dire need for clean water after a trip to Nairobi. He learned that, globally, one in five children dies before the age of five, most from waterborne diseases. It was after his return to Oklahoma in 2009 that the idea of WATERisLIFE evolved.



Mr. Surritte said, “WATERisLIFE has partnered with publicly traded wholistic health company Healixa (EMOR) to end the world water crisis. WATERisLIFE is in 47 countries providing water and sanitation and hygiene solutions and training. WATERisLIFE will be using the new Healixa Global Aquaduct® Atmospheric Water Harvester® to bring safe water to those in desperate need.” Mr. Surritte continued, “Why use this water harvester? It is unlike conventional atmospheric water generators that require high power requirements and high humidity to function. The Healixa Global Aquaduct® is a water harvester that will work in low humidity areas like the mountains and desert regions where water is almost impossible to get. With state-of-the-art technology that runs entirely off the grid, we will be able to put these in remote schools and orphanages with the most vulnerable group impacted by the water crisis, children. Today 6,000 people will die due to waterborne diseases--5,000 are children. The Global Aquaduct is a life-saving solution that is a game-changer in dealing with the global water crisis.”



Today WATERisLIFE continues to install state-of-the-art technology around the world to solve the World Water Crisis, including small portable straw filters kids can take to school, home systems using NanoTube technology, solar and wind-powered community systems, drilling, and rainwater catchment systems. WATERisLIFE is in over 47 countries, including the United States and Puerto Rico. They have supplied over 5.5 billion liters of clean, safe water around the world.



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa added, “WATERisLIFE has a mission to end the world water crisis and Healixa Inc. is honored to join in the crusade with our revolutionary Atmospheric Water Harvesting®. Being able to assist Ken and WATERisLIFE make a great impact is truly something we are very proud of.” Parker continued, “Given our significant progress in the health-tech space with our partnership with a global ride share company to offer last-mile delivery services of prescription medications directly to any customer’s doorstep, we are looking forward to having the same impact with our AWH® technology.”



About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Contact:

855-540-0354

invest@healixa.com

