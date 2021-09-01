CFIQ Announces 2021–2022 Board Appointments and Elects Eric Hallé as Chair

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021–2022 Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec (CFIQ) announced today that Eric Hallé, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds, has been elected Chair.



“I am proud to be elected as Chair by my fellow Governors to help lead CFIQ’s ongoing efforts to achieve positive policy outcomes through these challenging times,” said Mr. Hallé. “The Board looks forward to continuing to support CFIQ’s stakeholder consultations, with the ultimate objective of helping investors achieve their financial goals.”

The Board of Governors, which was elected by CFIQ members last month, has also elected Sébastien Vallée, Senior Manager, Investment Solutions Division, Desjardins Société de placement, as its Second Vice Chair. Paul Bourque, President and CEO, Investment Funds Institute of Canada, remains on the Board as ex-officio First Vice Chair. All appointments will take effect on September 1, 2021.

CFIQ’s Governors extend their thanks to Johanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management, for her valuable services as Chair over the last two years. Ms. Blanchard remains on the Board as a Governor.

About CFIQ

CFIQ is the Quebec voice of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers and distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

