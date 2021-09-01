Neville Weston Joins Sompo International’s Reinsurance Business as Head of Global Distribution and Product Development

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Neville Weston has joined the company’s Reinsurance platform as Head of Global Distribution and Product Development, reporting to Mr. Christopher Donelan, CEO of Global Reinsurance. In this new role, he will be responsible for assessing, devising and implementing key client and broker distribution growth initiatives, with a focus on enhancing the reinsurance business’ underwriting deal flow and trading capabilities across all reinsurance product lines and geographies. Mr. Weston will become a member of the Global Reinsurance Leadership Team and be located in the firm’s Bermuda Office.

Mr. Weston has more than 25 years of reinsurance business experience, joining Sompo International from AON Reinsurance Solutions, Bermuda where he has served as Vice Chairman since October of 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Weston co-founded Helix Underwriting Partners, a Bermuda licensed multi-line MGA and held executive leadership and broking roles with Aeolus Capital Management and Guy Carpenter. Mr. Weston graduated from Bournemouth University with a BSc. (Hons) in Information Systems Management and earned his Associate in Reinsurance (ARe).

Mr. Donelan commented, “With the addition of Neville to our team, we look forward to broadening our distribution network, developing new strategic initiatives and strengthening existing partnerships. I’ve known Neville for many years, and I am very confident in his capabilities and extremely happy that he has joined us. His strong leadership and relationship skills coupled with a depth of experience in both underwriting and broking, across multiple product lines, will be a great asset as we continue to grow our business and deliver meaningful solutions to the markets we serve.”

Mr. Weston added, “I am thrilled to join this best-in-class organization and look forward to working alongside Chris and the rest of the Global Reinsurance Leadership Team to guide, develop and enhance Sompo International’s Reinsurance business.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.