Asurint Is a 2021 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

Cleveland, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio, September 1, 2021– Asurint is proud to once again be recognized by ERC as one of Northeast Ohio’s 99 best places to work. This is the fourth consecutive year that the employment background screening provider has earned the NorthCoast 99 Award, which recognizes exceptional workplaces in a 22-county region.

“We’re incredibly proud to notch another NorthCoast 99 award. Our winning streak reflects our organization’s continual focus on employees,” says Huda Farunia, Vice President of Human Resources at Asurint. “Our internal rallying cry is ‘One Asurint.’ Everyone here realizes that we cannot succeed without our amazing people, whether we are innovating new technologies, delivering superior client service, or giving back to Cleveland and surrounding communities. We are one team working together toward the same mission, changing the way companies conduct background checks.”

More than merely a business award, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong project of internal evaluation and HR enhancements. Winners participate in a rigorous application process, submitting detailed information about how they attract, develop and retain top talent. The ERC committee examines five key areas: organizational strategy, policies and communication; recruitment, selection and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.

In today’s workplace and beyond, Ohioans are dealing with unprecedented public health, economic and work/life challenges. Employers occupy an important role supporting employees and their families. “Asurint is determined to make our contribution by being there for our people every single day. We’re pleased that ERC recognized the HR practices that are helping us to elevate the employee experience and invite more great talent to become part of our tight-knit team,” says Farunia.

The 2021 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Navotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedburg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; UKG; and Wayfind Creative.

About Asurint

Asurint helps recruiters take the guesswork out of employment background screening. By automating the background check process, the company helps clients lighten manual workloads, maintain compliance, reduce human error, and hire the right candidates. With a 99.99% accuracy rate, Asurint’s technology minimizes false positives, helping organizations make better hiring decisions and improving the onboarding experience for candidates. Find out more at www.asurint.com.

About ERC

Since 1920, ERC has provided people data and HR services to help leaders make better decisions. ERC offers consultative services, compensation benchmarking, workplace surveys, learning programs, individual and team assessments, one-on-one coaching, employee engagement services, and cost-savings opportunities. The company also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.