Biopolymer Coatings Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,785 Mn by 2030

Ottawa, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global biopolymer coatings market was valued at USD 1,040.2 million in 2020. Biopolymers are the biodegradable polymers that are considered safe in terms of environment. The materials that are used for the manufacturing process of biopolymers can be either synthetic or renewable (agricultural or animal products). Since biopolymer coatings are made from natural ingredients, they are considered as more environment friendly than other synthetic alternatives.



Biopolymer coatings are used as barrier on the packaged materials to protect them from outer environmental condition. These coatings prevent the transfer of unwanted moisture in food products as well as also serve as a good oxygen and oil barrier. Hence, the biopolymer coatings are a better substitute for synthetic paper and paperboard coatings. Further, the incorporation of antimicrobial agents with biopolymer coatings are in order to create active paper packaging materials that offers an effective option for the protection of food items from microorganism infiltration.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1266

Growth Factors

Rising environmental concern as well as growing demand for better quality food products and long shelf life of food items has considerably propelled the global biopolymer coatings market. Their property of being environment friendly and easy decomposable nature has made them a better alternative from conventional packaging types. Further, their reasonable price favors their increasing adoption rate among people.

With the rising awareness for environmental protection and growing penetration of greener coatings research & development activity in biopolymer coatings have also been significantly raised within the recent past. For instance, in December 2020, Kemira, a leading provider of sustainable chemical solutions mostly for the water intensive industries and Danimer Scientific, a global leader in manufacturing & development of biodegradable materials, announced partnership for the development of biodegradable coatings for sustainable paper &board products. Apart from several advancements and research, the global biopolymer coatings market is still at its nascent phase and expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

According to a report published by Smithers Pira, bioplastics used for packaging cover very small revenue share in the present year among global plastic packaging market. However, the market value for bioplastics expected to be more than double from 2017 to 2022, depicting an average growth rate of 17% per year. This is mainly, because of increasing interest of plastic giants in renewable production and safer environment. In addition, these plastic manufacturing giants are also gaining excellent support from the regional governments in order to reduce pollution weightage in their region.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1266

Report Highlights

North America emerged as front-runner in the global biopolymer coatings market in the year 2020 owing to promising growth of food & packaging industry in the region

The Asia Pacific witnesses exponential growth during the forecast period because of rapid industrialization

In 2020, Bio PU coatings hold majority of revenue share in the global biopolymer coatings market attributed to its wide range of application in various industries

PLA based biopolymer coatings shows rapid growth in the market revenue during upcoming time period due to significant application in food & packaging and general industries

Regional Snapshots

On the basis of geography, North America emerged as the global leader in terms of revenue in the global biopolymer coatings market. This is mainly because of magnificent growth of food & packaging industry in the region particularly in the U.S. Being early adopter of new technologies, North America strongly supports the renewable energy adoption in various sectors. Hence, the aforementioned efforts and government support thrives the market growth of biopolymer coatings in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth over the forthcoming years owing to rapid urbanization as well as rising level of awareness among people. In addition, the government support in the region is another critical factor that triggers the market growth for biopolymer coatings market.

Browse more Chemical and Material Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/chemical-and-material





Key Players & Strategies

The global biopolymer coatings market is mainly directed by numerous researches & developments, yet the market is at nascent phase and expected to seeks marvelous growth in the upcoming period. Several industry players have adopted product development and enhancement as their key strategy to flourish their growth in the global market.

Other than this, regional expansion, partnership, collaboration, and merger & acquisition are the other prominent strategies adopted by the players to retain and upgrade their competitive edge on the global scale. For instance, in April 2021, Echelon Biosciences Inc. and HTL Biotechnology announced their strategic alliance for the product development and distribution of high quality biopolymers. Similarly, in March 2020, Floreon-Transforming Packaging Limited and Clariant’s Additives business announced their collaboration for expanding their market potential and performance properties of biopolymers in order to enhance its environmental benefits

Some of the key players in the global biopolymer coatings market are Cargill, AkzoNobel, Roquette Group, Corbion, EcoSynthetix, BASF, Novamont, NatureWorks LLC, ADM, Danimer Scientific, Safepack Industries, DuPont, WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solanyl Biopolymers, FMC Corporation, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries, Arkema, and DSM among others.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1266

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



