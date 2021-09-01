Northstar Financial Consulting Group Hosted The Cannabis Industry’s Networking Event of The Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstar Financial Consulting Group (“Northstar”), a cannabis accounting and financial management company, on August 26, 2021, hosted THE 26, a networking event for California’s top cannabis executives. The exclusive event brought together CEOs of some of the industry’s top cannabis players including Henry’s Original , Morgan Stanley , Eaze , Wonderbrett , Loudpack , Dosist , Cloud Cannabis , Cookies , Urbn Leaf , Columbia Care , and more.



“Our first networking event since COVID was a huge success. Thank you to Goodwin Procter for sponsoring the event and everyone who attended,” said Lorenzo Nourafchan, CEO of Northstar Financial .

The pandemic posed a challenging period for the cannabis industry. With all in-person conferences and networking events put on pause, the industry had to quickly pivot and adjust to new realities; virtual conferences and networking events. Building relationships online is hard.

With COVID restrictions lifting and conferences resuming, Northstar felt that it was time to bring the industry back together to build meaningful relationships and partnerships face-to-face.

“THE 26 by Northstar was the best cannabis networking event I’ve had the pleasure of attending in the last decade. It was an honor to be included amongst some of the industry’s top leaders,” commented Jamie Warm, CEO of Henry’s Original.

About Northstar Financial Consulting Group

Northstar Financial Consulting Group leads the financial management of cannabis companies by handling all CFO and accounting functions from seed to exit. Northstar is a fully-integrated finance team, specializing in accounting, cash-flow management, M&A, fundraising, and investor relations.

