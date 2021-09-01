VelocityEHS Names New CIO to its Senior Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, is pleased to announce that Bill Blount has joined the company as its Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. In this role, Blount will provide strategic IT leadership and direction around internal systems, security, compliance and cloud operations to advance innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization.



Blount joins VelocityEHS with a 30-year track record of building collaborative, high-functioning teams in rapidly growing companies. He is known for a people-first approach that delivers consistent value through highly scalable and resilient digital solutions. In addition to serving as a consultant for a diverse roster of clients, including the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Oracle Corporation, he directed operational successes for notable companies like PayFlex, where, as CIO, he led the company’s post-acquisition integration into Aetna.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the VelocityEHS Executive Team,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “As we grow and scale, it's vital that we optimize our systems and processes to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving needs of the marketplace. Bill’s vast industry knowledge, leadership and vision will play a fundamental role in supporting our customers as they look to VelocityEHS to gain competitive advantages and meet their own aggressive goals for growth and sustainability.”

“I am excited to join VelocityEHS and work with such a tremendously talented team,” said Blount. “In a world of rapidly changing technology, companies require smarter and more secure digital resources to drive business agility and competitive differentiation. It's a unique and exciting time to take on this role and help advance the company’s innovative capabilities.”

This new key leadership role comes on the heels of the recent launch of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. Designed from the ground up relying on EHS expertise, best practices and elegant design, the platform helps users to solve complex issues in simple and effective ways. With the largest customer base on a single EHS software platform, VelocityEHS delivers peak performance and gold-standard solutions for EHS, ESG and operational excellence that cannot be found elsewhere.

