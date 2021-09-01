Raketech and HowToBet.com launch HowToBet Podcast in partnership with Rider University, Daryl Fein and Sean Miller

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people have bet money on a college sports game or professional football game at some point. The NCAA March Madness basketball tournament is another popular event for betting.

But most people do not know how to bet the savvy way. They lack knowledge about what traits to look for in certain online bookmakers and which websites or platforms offer the best bonuses for the upcoming NFL season.

Fortunately, starting this week, a user-friendly new sports betting program is launching on platforms across the internet.

The How To Bet video podcast will hit the air on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The show, which will broadcast weekly on Thursdays following the launch episode, features two of the most well-known multi-media personalities in the Tri-state area: Daryl Fein and Sean Miller. It is sponsored by the How To Bet website, which will run articles by Miller concurrent with the weekly shows: one for each Thursday night , Sunday night , and Monday night contest, and another showcasing the odds for all games that week.

Fein has been the long-time voice of Rider University basketball and has served as the co-host of the Feinline on ESPN Radio for nearly two years. He is excited to work on the show and help build it up from the ground.

"I am really excited about the show," Fein said. "We have a great blend of characters. We are going to have guests, we are going to do giveaways, it is going to be exciting. I am really looking forward to it, and I cannot wait to get started."

Miller, sometimes referred to as "The Genius" on the program, has been with NJ Advance Media for nearly a decade, and is a major presence on prominent gambling websites. He also has experience in gambling podcasts and television programs, and brings a wealth of knowledge about the many sports he has covered over the years to the show.

The show can be seen and heard in plenty of different places, including Apple, Breaker, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Overcast, PocketCast, Radio Public, Spotify, and Stitcher. All video podcasts will be uploaded to YouTube, as well, on the How To Bet channel .

It can also be heard on 107.7 FM The Bronc (Rider University) and streamed on the radio station website . The station, run by well-known radio personality and General Manager John Mozes, was recently nominated for a 2021 Marconi Award for Best College Radio Station of the Year. Mozes and his student employees at the station, including Producer/Director Tiffany Hartman and Producer Trey Wright, will play an integral part in the show each week.

"We are thrilled to be working with the How to Bet podcasting team on this exciting audio and video project," Mozes said. "How To Bet will provide the students of 107.7 The Bronc with a truly global engaged-learning experience and one of the most comprehensive real-world media opportunities available at Rider University."

About HowToBet.com

HowToBet.com offers the world's most comprehensive betting wikipedia that can be accessed via a user-friendly web app. Its mission is to help make online betting safe, fun and as easy as performing a search on the web.

There are already more than 500 how-to guides freely available, all written by seasoned betting professionals. More guides are being added on a weekly basis in a continued effort to educate anyone interested in what is now a $199 billion betting industry. For more details, visit: https://www.howtobet.com/about-us/

