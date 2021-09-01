Directorate change

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

1 September 2021

Following receipt of regulatory approval, notification is given that Evelyn Bourke, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as Chair of Admiral’s Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 September 2021. Owen Clarke, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has stepped down as Chair of Admiral’s Remuneration Committee with effect from the same date but will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. The members of the Remuneration Committee are, therefore: Evelyn Bourke (Chair), Owen Clarke, Jean Park and Michael Brierley.

Admiral Group plc



LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



