Fit for Life Seals Licensing Agreement with Echelon

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fit for Life, the leader in small exercise equipment, announces it has entered into a licensing agreement with Echelon Fitness. Fit for Life will manufacture and produce small fitness equipment and accessories for Echelon, rounding out their connected fitness experience for consumers.



The demand for connected gym equipment skyrocketed in 2020 and is predicted to grow by more than 11 billion dollars over the next five years. Echelon is making it affordable and attainable to have state-of-the-art equipment, technology and workouts at home, but was looking for a partner to give its consumers a fully branded experience for classes and workouts off the equipment.

“Partnering with Echelon brings together two of the most trusted leaders in fitness equipment and allows Fit for Life to grow in the connected fitness space,” said Joey Shamah, co-founder and CEO of Fit for Life. “The licensing agreement adds immense value, providing Echelon consumers the opportunity to buy small exercise equipment and accessories from a connected fitness company they already know and trust.”

Fit for Life is the market leader in small, at-home fitness gear, continually innovating new products to meet the growing demand for at-home fitness and wellness. Echelon joins their impressive portfolio of active brands including Gaiam, adidas, Reebok, Fila, SPRI and Tommie Copper. Fit for Life will also give Echelon a presence in retail, producing Echelon branded fitness gear that will be available in select major retailers by late 2021.

“Echelon has been a leader in providing a complete at-home experience for our members, with a variety of live and demand content, access to different trainers and a range of connected bikes, rowers, treadmills and more,” said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. “The ability to offer access to Fit for Life products creates an even richer at-home experience. We are thrilled to add this to our arsenal.”

The licensing agreement between Echelon and Fit for Life kicked off in third quarter of 2021 and is quickly providing a complete offering of gear and accessories for Echelon fans.

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

816-468-6802

ABOUT FIT FOR LIFE

We believe most people aspire to lead healthier, more active lives but are often intimidated by what it takes to get there. Whether it’s what you wear, what inspires you, or what actually helps get you fit, it should make things easier, not harder.

Through our collection of brands, Fit for Life is dedicated to creating innovative products for everyone, from beginners to pros. We bring together distinctive designs, attractive packaging, and digital content to make health, wellness, and fitness more accessible for you, your loved ones, and even your pets. We’re here to empower everyone to be Fit for Life.

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddbb002a-473b-4be1-a68b-1c5c03d72427

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4a0f9d1-5186-4fad-850c-817ec64880c4