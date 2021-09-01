Solution Tree Launches Wellness Solutions for Educators™ to Address Razor-Thin Line Between Fulfillment, Teacher Burnout

Bloomington, IN, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Ind. (Sept. 1, 2021) — Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced the launch of Wellness Solutions for Educators™, a researched-affirmed source for professional development to support, enhance, and renew educators’ social and emotional well-being.

Developed by best-selling authors and education experts Dr. Timothy D. Kanold and Dr. Tina H. Boogren, Wellness Solutions for Educators provides the resources and tools to minimize stress, emotional exhaustion, and teacher burnout. The framework, anchored by the creators’ research, centers on four dimensions of professional wellness: physical, mental, emotional and social.

“I want every teacher, every educator, to be empowered, confident, and finding joy in their daily work life,” said Kanold of Wellness Solutions for Educators.

Boogren agreed, saying, “We knew by the fall of 2020 that educators were struggling more than ever before because of COVID-19’s stress on the profession. As a result, there was a strong need to help educators teach, lead, and collaborate without becoming emotionally exhausted. Our Educator Wellness Framework enhances the well-being of all educators and helps them improve student learning. Our goal is to help every educator live their best life every day throughout the school year.”

“An educator’s well-being matters to their students and colleagues,” says Jeff Jones, CEO at Solution Tree. “By offering Wellness Solutions for Educators, we aim to help schools and educators benefit from Tim and Tina’s research and expertise so that administrators can retain and support the school’s most precious resource—teachers.”

Aligned to Kanold and Boogren’s upcoming book, Educator Wellness, Wellness Solutions for Educators offers a range of customizable on-site or virtual professional development services. In addition, a two-day event, Wellness for Educators Institute, will be held December 9-10 in Santa Fe, N.M.

To learn more about Wellness Solutions for Educators, visit SolutionTree.com/Wellness-Solutions.

About the Authors Timothy D. Kanold, Ph.D., an award-winning educator and author, is a former superintendent of Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125, a model professional learning community district in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Tina H. Boogren, Ph.D., is a fierce advocate for educators, particularly for their well-being. She is the author of numerous books centered around her passion for quality instruction, coaching, mentoring, and wellness and hosts the weekly podcast “Self-Care for Educators with Dr. Tina H. Boogren.” She lives in Denver, Colorado.

For more than 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 45,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 8,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD. This online tool facilitates the work of professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



