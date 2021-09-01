TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
City of registered office (if applicable)
München
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Deutschland
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG (formerly MR Beteiligungen 16. GmbH)
|Grünwald
|Germany
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|9.996000
|0.000000
|9.996000
|29719400
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B02J6398
|29719400
|9.996000
|Sub Total 8.A
|29719400
|9.996000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|MR Beteiligungen AG
|0.000000
|MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG
|9.996000
|9.996000
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
München, Germany
