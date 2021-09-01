Fairway Divorce Solutions® Announces Partnership with Fintech Rayova

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Divorce Solutions®, Canada’s leading divorce mediation company, and technology design solution fintech, Rayova, has partnered to streamline product delivery for divorce mediation clients. As a result, Fairway now offers access to an extensive interconnected network of support resources, tools and listings to ease the transition into life after divorce.



Rayova is a fintech company specializing in technology design solutions and digital infrastructure optimization, including enabling large-scale websites to maximize lead generation and user experience. The partnership results from Fairway’s mandate to create a fast, user-friendly online experience for alternative divorce clients. Rayova websites use React, a platform developed by Facebook that allows site visitors to access Fairway content quickly from any device, with any connection. The result is a crisp, clear, findable and fast website–critical factors in delivering a 300% increase in Fairway’s site traffic.

The expanded service offering includes a network of related professional and services contacts, including legal, real estate and financial services, as well as valuable tools and resources often required prior, during and post-separation and divorce, including:

Professional Directory: Lawyers, home inspectors, appraisers, mortgage brokers and lenders, and more.

Calculators for client financial needs such as Mortgages, Debt Consolidation, and Child Support.

Access to Lending via Mortgage Architects (Residential and commercial loans)

Lead generation forms and online wizards to funnel qualified leads to a managed CRM workflow.

Portable software stack and development process that can create scalable Web and Mobile Applications.

Cloud technology to build flexible, efficient, and secure software that maximizes the value of IT resources to provide a competitive edge.

Fairway Divorce Solutions® provides alternative dispute resolution options while prioritizing children, relationships, time, and finances. Each of the 15 franchise locations across Canada offers the company's proprietary mediation method, a step-by-step process designed to end conflicts as efficiently as possible.

"We're now able to connect experts and information to the people who need answers," said Karen Stewart, Fairway founder and CEO, "Accomplishing this goal required a site that's accessible even when on an overloaded Wi-Fi connection at a busy coffee shop, and between Fairway and Rayova they delivered. Fairway's website traffic is up 300%, is 100% mobile friendly and optimized to deliver our message ten times faster."

Rayova’s web technology stack prioritizes lead generation, user experience, and speed. The fintech uses state-of-the-art hybrid server-side/client-side rendering for speed. React and client-side rendering provide a blazingly fast website experience for users, while server-side rendered pages, which make use of AWS cloud technology to increase performance and reliability, allow search engines easy access to index our websites for SEO value. Analytics and a/b testing are used to find the best path to our lead generation funnel. The result is an optimized, performant website that is a joy to navigate.

"When navigating separation and divorce, it's hard to find trusted local professionals and resources to help," said Fairway Chief Technology Officer and Rayova co-founder Daryl Maksymec, "The Fairway method simplifies the divorce process by saving time and money. So, being able to offer easy access to a robust network of professionals who can provide the expertise and guidance to transition to life after divorce is not only crucial, it's the right thing to do."

Business leader and Fairway franchise investor, Phillip Roe, agrees. As a co-owner of both Rayova and alternative mortgage provider Lotus Income, he believes in the power of technology to enable collaboration.

"Divorce and separation can be overwhelming without the right guidance," said Rayova CEO Scott McIndless, "Harnessing the power of technology to make critical resources, professionals and tools directly available means we're better equipped to help clients move forward positively."

Professional and services listings, tools and resources are now available for use at FairwayDivorce.com .

About Fairway Divorce Solutions

Fairway Divorce Solutions® is Canada's leading divorce and mediation company with offices in five provinces. Services include Fairway's unique proprietary mediation method that resolves divorce conflict quickly and efficiently and includes the agreements and plans necessary for filing a divorce in Canada.

About Rayova

Rayova Fintech Corp. is a cutting-edge, Canadian cloud-native development company. Rayova specializes in developing lead-generating enterprise web solutions to deliver engaging and positive experiences wherever your customers are. Rayova's clients are industry disruptors who want to make a mark but need the technical expertise to create experiences that scale and grow with your business.

About Karen Stewart

Karen Stewart, BSc, MBA, ICD.D is the author of the popular books Clean Break, Divorce for Men and Divorce for Women: Guides to Getting through divorce and creating a great life after divorce, and creator of The Fairway Method, the step-by-step proven approach to divorce used by thousands of Canadians. Karen brings a powerful combination of business savviness, financial intelligence, and personal experience to the table and shares her knowledge as a key guest speaker at conferences nationwide. Karen is a featured guest on many recognized media outlets across the country.