Moye White Expands to Georgia Adds Office in Atlanta

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moye White LLP is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia, the first expansion outside Colorado in the firm’s 45-year history. The firm has also welcomed four new attorneys and team members to its Business Section as it merged with Trusted Counsel (Ashley) LLC, a corporate and intellectual property boutique law firm.

“This merger reinforces our commitment to serving our national and regional clients with the same high standards of service, excellence, and care that we have developed while operating in Colorado since 1976,” said Managing Partner Thomas M. List. “Over the years, our client base has expanded, as have the needs of our clients. This will position us to best represent our clients with significant operations in another region. Trusted Counsel is the perfect fit, in terms of practice area expertise, top-tier attorneys, and – as is of utmost importance to the Moye White team – culture.”

“Moye White is the perfect fit for Trusted Counsel’s future. The firm has an amazing reputation not just in Colorado, but throughout the country. After meeting with the team, I knew our cultures and personalities would be a natural pair,” said Evelyn A. Ashley, who founded the firm and served as its Managing Partner for 17 years prior to the merger. “But this move is bigger than just our team; this move will greatly expand the depth and breadth of our legal services offerings for our established and growing client base. Our teams strengthen each other, and combined, we’ll be able to increase and extend our geographic and practice reach, as well as enhance the top-notch client service foundational to both firms.”

Learn more about each of the firm’s newest attorneys below.

Evelyn A. Ashley

As a corporate and intellectual property attorney, Evelyn A. Ashley has wide-ranging legal and business experience providing a results-focused, pragmatic approach on behalf of clients. Her practice focuses on providing strategic legal assistance and counsel to private companies as well as angels, family offices, and venture fund managers. She uses her knowledge to help clients grow, add value, navigate disputes, and realize value from their respective businesses. She has extensive experience in complex corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, financing and private company investments (both investor and company-side representations), corporate governance, and intellectual property strategy and monetization. She works with a wide range of businesses, including many U.S. headquarters of UK and European businesses.

She earned her law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law, with honors, and her undergraduate degree from Eisenhower College, Seneca Falls, New York – the home of Women’s Rights National Park. Ashley currently serves as a board member for the nsoro Foundation, a nonprofit that assists college-bound young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

Valerie D. Barton

As a mergers & acquisitions, exit planning, corporate and intellectual property attorney, Valerie D. Barton works across a broad range of industries in the planning, development, and execution of business strategies. She advises clients in the formative stage of managing the business and its equity/debt funding needs, through the strategic investment and venture financing/private equity rounds that support the latter stages of her clients’ corporate development growth.

She earned her law degree from the Emory University School of Law. Barton also received her international MBA and her undergraduate degree in English medieval history and architecture from the University of South Carolina. Barton is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, receiving her certification from the Exit Planning Institute for the purpose of better counseling clients in the areas of succession planning and exit strategies.

Allen N. Bradley

As a corporate attorney, partner Allen N. Bradley assists clients through some of the most complex and high-stakes matters. These include corporate finance and private securities; corporate and partnership tax; executive and other nonqualified compensation; and wills, trusts, and estate law. He also has significant experience with renewable energy and sustainability initiatives. Bradley is the Georgia Solar Energy Association 2020 Advocate of the Year.

He earned both his law degree and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He also received his master’s in taxation (LLM) from the New York University School of Law. Bradley is an active member of the Atlanta Bar Association, American Bar Association, Georgia Bar Association, Atlanta Tax Forum, the Solar Energy Industry Association and the Public Policy & Incentives Working Group of the Georgia Solar Energy Association.

Michael R. Siavage

Michael R. Siavage is an of counsel attorney who counsels technology companies and other investors. This includes venture capital and corporate finance transactions, as well as a wide range of corporate matters. He also has substantial experience with intellectual property transactions, including licensing; joint venture and development agreements; reseller and distribution agreements; and the formation and structuring of new companies.

He earned his law degree from the Seton Hall University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. Siavage has served as a regular lecturer for LaunchPad and recently served as a board member for the Atlanta Technology Angels.

###

ABOUT MOYE WHITE LLP

Moye White LLP is a business law firm serving clients throughout the United States and internationally, with offices in Colorado and Georgia. The firm provides legal representation across a wide variety of transactional and litigation matters, offering strategic, business-oriented counsel to public, private, and governmental clients in complex business and real estate transactions and disputes. As one of the earliest national law firms to achieve B Corp certification, Moye White meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. For more information, please visit www.moyewhite.com or contact Managing Partner Tom List at 303-292-2900 or tom.list@moyewhite.com.