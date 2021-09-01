ADTRAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ADTN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with ADVA Optical Networking SE.



On August 30, 2021, ADTRAN announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ADVA in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ADTRAN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. following the close of the merger. Under the terms of the offer, ADTRAN stockholders will receive shares of the new holding company on a one-to-one basis, representing 54% of the equity of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that ADTRAN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for ADTRAN’s stockholders.

