Tripsitter.Clinic Launches At-Home Ketamine Therapy Service Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tripsitter Clinic Corp. is pleased to announce that the company is now accepting and seeing patients throughout the states of California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Tripsitter Clinic seeks to transform lives through evidence-based, psychedelic-assisted healing. Tripsitter Clinic’s program of online ketamine therapy provides deep and sustained relief for both mild and severe depression, anxiety, and trauma related mental health conditions.



Founder & CEO, Dr. John Huber, outlines the mission of Tripsitter Clinic, his brainchild that was many years in the making: “We want to deliver real relief to those battling with debilitating mental health conditions and broaden access to breakthrough psychedelic therapies by making treatment affordable to as many people as possible.”

At therapeutic doses, ketamine produces shifts in consciousness that can help neurons rebuild lost connections, allowing individuals to view their own patterned behavior with a renewed clarity, broaden awareness, and suppress networks in the brain responsible for producing persistent and obstructive thoughts. Tripsitter Clinic’s therapies, protocols, and clinical tools are guided by an established body of research, years of experience treating patients with ketamine, and a focus on achieving measurable outcomes.

Broadening access to psychedelics

Seeking out mental health care is complicated and frustrating, especially for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and trauma. Tripsitter Clinic shifts patient care to the privacy and comfort of their home via a 100% online platform that is secure, accessible, and self-empowering; from their physician consultations to treatment sessions complete with remote monitoring. The company also provides major cost savings to those who have been priced out of their path to getting well; one month of Tripsitter.Clinic’s physician-directed oral ketamine treatment program costs less, on average than a single ketamine infusion at a brick and mortar ketamine clinic. Furthermore, the company intends to service patients nationwide including those living in rural America, where physical ketamine clinics are largely absent.

Patients can realize their breakthrough today by scheduling a video consultation with a California licensed physician in the Tripsitter Clinic provider network.

Not in any of the states mentioned above? Be the first to know when Tripsitter Clinic launches in your state by signing up for our waiting list at tripsitter.clinic .

Tripsitter Clinic will be launching state by state over the next month and hopes to have nearly half of the U.S. covered by October 2021.

