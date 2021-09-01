Medify Air Purifiers Tested and Proven to Remove 99.9% of COVID-19/SARS-Cov-2 Airborne Particles

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medify Air LLC, in conjunction with Aerosol Research and Engineering Laboratories, have announced promising test results for the MA-40 and MA-50 air purifiers and their ability to reduce the amount of airborne pathogens associated with the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

Medify's MA-40 and MA-50 air purifiers, designed for commercial and residential applications, were found to remove 99.99% of airborne particles related to COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in as little as 30 minutes at its highest speed.

"We're incredibly encouraged by the results of this study conducted by ARE Labs regarding the effectiveness of Medify's MA-40 and MA-50 air purifiers," said J Henry Scott, Medify CEO. "With the MA-40 and MA-50 models, reducing the amount of viral particles in the air is as simple as turning on the machine and allowing it to go to work."

The MA-40 and MA-50 air purifiers from Medify are equipped with an ozone-free ionizer and true HEPA filter and are designed to reduce airborne volume of bacteria, viral particles, mold and fungal spores, and other airborne particles in controlled room air. In this study, ARE Labs subjected the MA-40 and MA-50 purifiers to efficacy testing at Speed 1 and Speed 3 to demonstrate their effectiveness against viruses, bacteria, and mold spores.

At both speeds and against different organisms, Medify air purifiers were found to reduce viable bioaerosol concentrations of viruses. To read the full report from ARE Labs, please click here .

Medify's MA-40 and MA-50 air purifiers are in stock and ready to ship. See below for additional information on pricing, financing, or to contact a representative.

Medify for Schools

As educators begin to shift back to full-time, in-person instruction this fall, they will be able to assess the extent of their students' learning loss and determine which interventions are best.

Medify Air purifiers are equipped with HEPA H13 filters which remove 99.9% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size, which is smaller than the size of a COVID virus particle. Medify offers discounts and financing for schools and businesses looking to buy in bulk. Speak to our team of clean air experts to determine a plan that makes the most of your school's budget.

