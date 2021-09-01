CoinBase Wallet Adds Support For Fantom Mainnet

New York, NY, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom Foundation today announced the support for the Fantom network on Coinbase Wallet. Fantom is a high-performance, EVM-compatible blockchain platform with an increasingly prominent presence in the world of decentralized finance. Network fees of less than a cent and one-second transaction finality have drawn the support of projects like Curve, C.R.E.A.M, and SushiSwap, as well as a rapidly growing community. The broader Fantom ecosystem is also thriving, and Total Value Locked (TVL) on Fantom DeFi protocols has soared to $850M, representing 2600% growth since the beginning of May.







Coinbase confirmed the integration of FTM today and now the wallet enables users to carry out transactions in one second with near-zero fees. Over a million users have installed the wallet app and this integration will give them access to Fantom’s secure and fast DeFi ecosystem.



Fantom has extended Coinbase Wallet support within the Fantom fWallet. Users can sync their Coinbase Wallet account to their Fantom fWallet and conduct a number of activities such as stake FTM and earn rewards.



Coinbase Wallet users can easily access and use the Fantom network, and engage with a number of Fantom dapps. Coupled with the streamlined interface of the Coinbase Wallet, fast transaction speeds and low fees on the Fantom network ensure an excellent user experience.





Connect Fantom to the Coinbase Wallet



Connecting to the Fantom Opera network is simple

Log into the Coinbase Wallet mobile app

Simply click the Settings icon

icon Select Active Network, and select Fantom Opera





Getting started with Fantom and fWallet



Once connected to the Fantom network on the wallet mobile app, users can get started by connecting Coinbase Wallet to the Fantom fWallet



Download the Coinbase Wallet extension from the Chrome Web Store

Scan your QR code on the Coinbase Wallet extension using your Wallet mobile app to get started and sync your account

Head over to Fantom fWallet to get started

Click on Connect Wallet

Select the Coinbase Wallet option

option Fund your wallet with FTM or any compatible asset like DAI or fUSDT

Once assets are available, you can begin to explore the many opportunities available on Fantom





Connect to a Fantom Dapp



Explore the world of Fantom dapps!



Make sure on your Coinbase Wallet mobile app Settings, that you’re connected to Fantom Opera in your Active Networks

in your Active Networks Head over to a Fantom dapp such as Screamer (lending and borrowing), Tomb (algorithmic stablecoin), SpiritSwap (DEX), and SpookySwap (DEX) – more to come

Click on Connect Wallet and select the Coinbase Wallet option

and select the Coinbase Wallet option Once you get a pop-up, confirm the authorization by clicking on Connect

Play around with the dapp! Lend out some fUSDT or DAI and earn an interest





Developers can Integrate their dApps with Coinbase Wallet



Fantom developers can easily add support for Coinbase Wallet users by integrating the WalletLink SDK, which lets users sign into dApps with Wallet. Get started here.



