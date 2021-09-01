Private Island NFT: Digital Nomad Pioneer Is Creating A Private Island Community For Remote Workers

BALI, INDONESIA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine an island created specially for those looking to vacation while working. An island that is aesthetically appealing, perfect for any schedule, and ideal for kicking back and relaxing during or after a hard day’s work. We know the ideal spot for these luxury seekers, but we can’t tell you unless you are an NFT holder. The private island NFT sale goes live on September 5, 2021, at 8 AM EST.

The man behind it all

Olumide Gbenro, a popular remote work influencer and serial entrepreneur based in Bali, knows that many digital nomads want to live and work in luxury. So, he decided that one way to facilitate this desired comfort level was to help investors, entrepreneurs, artists, and just about anyone 18 to 99 years of age escape their everyday environment and access a fancy private island. This opportunity is one of the easiest ways to own land or assets on a global private island. All people need is an NFT.

What is NFT?

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are digital assets stored on a blockchain. Once an NFT is purchased, a permanent record shows that the buyer owns the NFT and that a specific artist created the piece of work. NFTs can represent audio, visual, and other digital files.

People with the authentic NFT’s will be able to get access to the private island. They will be among the first 5,000 community members in the island network that will open sometime after January 1, 2023. NFTs are on sale for .15ETH (almost 500 USD) starting September 5, 8 AM EST.

Features of the island

The private island network will be located in an area that is 100% secured for human occupancy. There will be all the modern amenities for everyone’s comfort, including running water, excellent Wi-Fi, adequate food supply, and solar electricity that will last well into the future.

Of course, NFT holders will have a unique experience that they can only get on an island paradise - heavenly blue waters, exotic food, and animals for a memorable experience. Interested parties can look forward to the perfect opportunity to rest and rejuvenate as they work, study, plan; you name it.

Where will the islands be located?

That’s top-secret information. People who purchase the tokens will be told the exact location as soon as the sale is over. But for now, we can only tell you that the islands will be strategically located close to Asia, Africa, and Europe.

This is your chance to have an experience like no other. Don’t miss out on the privacy and luxury you need on a beautiful island paradise. Join Olumide Gbenro and the Digital Nomads Island team on September 5, 8 AM EST to buy the tokens you’ll need to access the island. Mark the date!



Media Contacts



Olumide Gbenro,

PT GLOBO HOUSE INTERNATIONAL (INDONESIA)

https://nft.digitalnomadislands.org

