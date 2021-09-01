English French

Paris, 1 September 2021 – 17.45

Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team

Coface is pleased to announce the following appointments within its executive committee:

Antonio Marchitelli, currently CEO of Coface Western Europe Region, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialties, effective January 2022. In this newly created role, Antonio will drive Coface’s growth strategy in three key specialty product lines, i.e. Single Risk, Bonding and Debt Collection. He will design and roll out a global roadmap to accelerate growth and build Coface’s operational capability to develop these product lines.

Carine Pichon, currently chief financial and risks officer, will replace Antonio as CEO of Coface Western Europe Region. Carine has been running finance and risks globally since 2011. Her appointment recognizes her long-standing contribution to Coface’s transformation and in particular to the Fit to Win and Build to Lead strategic plans as well as Coface’s IPO.

Phalla Gervais will replace Carine in her role of CFO, in charge of finance and risks. Phalla comes from Aviva, where she was CFO and Deputy CEO of Aviva France. She has a long track record of finance transformation. Her expertise, combined with robust leadership skills, will be important assets to Coface and the finance function. Phalla will join Coface on September 6, 2021 and will be a member of the group management board. From now on and for the next two months, Carine and Phalla will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Lastly, after several months as acting in this role, Coface is happy to confirm Jaroslaw Jaworski in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Coface Central and Eastern Europe Region, effective today. Jaroslaw was previously Poland Country manager since 2012. He successfully positioned Coface as a leading player in this important market.

Antonio, Carine, Phalla and Jaroslaw will report to Xavier Durand and will be part of the executive committee.

Xavier Durand, Coface CEO, commented:

“These appointments further strengthen Coface’s leadership team. They demonstrate that the organization is able to grow talents with diverse career paths and to attract external leaders with strong track records. The diversity of these profiles is a key asset for Coface to deliver significant achievements in the roll out of our strategic plan Build to Lead.”

Biographies

Antonio Marchitelli, Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialties

Antonio Marchitelli began his career as a business consultant at Accenture. Specialised initially in business process re-engineering, his career evolved in the late 1990s towards strategic functions, working on the transformation of bank-insurance companies. In 2003 he joined the Axa Group, where he occupied various positions in the Mediterranean and Latin American regions, in charge of implementing growth and profitability strategies, mainly in emerging markets. In 2013, he joined Coface as CEO Mediterranean & Africa Region. He is appointed CEO of the Western Europe Region in 2017 then CEO, Global Specialties in 2021.

Antonio has a dual educational background in electronic engineering and in bank financing & business management.

Carine Pichon, CEO of Coface Western Europe Region

Carine Pichon began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she headed audit assignments in the insurance sector. She joined Coface Group in 2001 as head of consolidation. After serving as Chief Financial Officer for Coface in France, she became Chief Financial Officer for Coface Group in 2011. The Group Risk Department has been reporting to her since 2015. In 2021, she is appointed Director of Coface for the Western Europe region.

Carine Pichon is a graduate of NEOMA Business School (Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Rouen) and the University of Regensburg.

Phalla Gervais, CFO in charge of finance and risks, Coface

Phalla Gervais began her career in the Finance and Banking Department of PWC before joining GE Capital in 1995. She held various senior management positions. In 2013, she became Chief Financial Officer of Aviva Italy. She was appointed Deputy CFO of Aviva France in 2016 before being appointed CFO and Deputy CEO of Aviva France in charge of Finance & Legal in 2017. In 2021, she joins Coface as CFO in charge of finance and risks.

Phalla graduated from SKEMA Business School

Jaroslaw Jaworski, CEO of Coface Central and Eastern Europe Region

Jarosław Jaworski started his career in the banking sector in 1992. In 1999, he is appointed commercial director of Pekao Faktoring (UniCredit Group). He joined Coface in 2006 as Managing Director of Coface Poland Factoring before becoming Coface Country Manager for Poland supervising all the activities in the country. In 2021, he is appointed CEO of Coface Central and Eastern Europe Region.

Jarosław is graduate of The John Paul II Catholic University in Lublin and the University of Illinois.

