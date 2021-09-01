Calyx Announces Path/NXTsoft Integration

DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today its Path® loan origination software (LOS) is now integrated with NXTsoft, a provider of API, cybersecurity and data software solutions for banks, credit unions and other businesses.



NXTsoft has been an integral part of the fintech and security industry for more than 25 years. With its innovative solutions, the software helps lenders enhance their data security and connections while optimizing revenue opportunities and profitability. With a team of expert developers, NXTsoft implements and utilizes API technology that exceptionally caters to their customer-centric focus.

Path is an innovative, cloud-based solution designed to simplify the loan process while still providing lenders the controls and flexibility they need to run their business. Path is completely configurable to the lenders’ specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls. This data-driven platform is device independent and can be conveniently accessed from any web-connected device. Path also includes a compliance management platform, Path Agile Compliance™, that provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails and parallel compliance workflows.

NXTsoft’s OmniConnect API-connectivity will give Path users in banks and credit unions a seamless way to access their company’s core operating and servicing systems, accelerating closed loan onboarding and reducing re-keying errors. NXTsoft’s middleware is already integrated with the major core banking systems used by most banks and credit unions.



“NXTsoft is excited to partner with Calyx to implement our API connectivity to help provide a frictionless experience to end users of the Path loan platform,” said David Brasfield, Chief Executive Officer of NXTsoft.

“Our integration with NXTsoft’s will make it easier and less expensive for Path users at financial institutions to onboard closed loans into their servicing systems,” said Michele Parson, Senior Marketing Manager at Path. “This will take time, cost and the potential for errors out of this loan boarding process and make Path an even more attractive solution for banks and credit unions.”

For more information on Path, visit https://www.calyxsoftware.com/products/path

About NXTsoft

NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft’s other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft’s products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit nxtsoft.com/why_nxtsoft or email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

Contact: Campbell Lewis Communications Amanda Gonzalez 212.995.8058 amanda@campbelllewis.com



