Digital Freight Forwarder Nuvocargo Launches Simpler, More Transparent Billing Dashboard for Cross-Border Shippers

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade, announced today a new billing dashboard that provides shippers with a simpler and more transparent Statement of Accounts (SOA). The new dashboard allows its shipper clients to manage all aspects of their cross-border shipments in real-time from a single platform and helps consolidate all charges and invoices for their shipments in a single interface. Nuvocargo is an extension of the customer’s team and is helping not only with the load management piece, but also with the customer’s entire cross-border logistics and supply chain journey.



The new billing dashboard for shippers is currently available to users of the Nuvocargo platform at no additional cost and includes the following features and benefits:

Available in English and Spanish, the new dashboard helps clients better understand spending because billing information for loads and charges are updated in real-time.

It reduces back and forth with operational teams, giving everyone a single source of truth for documents used throughout the life of a shipment.

Customers have experienced a 12.5 percent decrease in time spent from invoiced to paid resulting in faster payments.

Reduces workload and streamlines billing processes. For users in Mexico, it produces the invoice used by Mexican tax authorities (factura) in a single click. In addition, users can now get payment information in real-time, including due dates and bank details. Also, check overdue balance information. Clients are already saving time performing these routine billing and accounting tasks by 92 percent.

Users can access their company's transactions and get a copy of their invoices at any moment, as well as explore outstanding and paid invoices. Also, they can also download billing data as a CSV file to quickly share with accounts payable departments.



“Centralizing billing and making the Statement of Accounts (SOA) available on demand allows our customers to manage and pay their accounts on their own schedule and have shared visibility of their loads and charges in one place. Activity on our platform among our users has doubled since adding the new billing dashboard,” said Anaid Chacon, Head of Product at Nuvocargo. “Logistics can be a big piece of the ‘expenses pie’ for companies, thus highlighting the importance of providing our customers with a platform that provides more cross-functional visibility so they can be more productive and efficient. We're going beyond being a tool that operations and logistics departments are using to have visibility into their shipments, to a tool that helps teams stay in sync.”

Nuvocargo’s mission is to simplify trade across the Americas by providing an all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade. Since its inception in 2019, Nuvocargo has consistently grown revenues 35 percent month over month since launching and grew revenues by 25x in 2020. Today, the team comprises 70+ employees in the U.S. and Mexico, and that number will likely double in the coming 12 months. Additionally, Nuvocargo’s number of monthly shipments has increased over 400 percent compared to the first half of 2020 and the company will continue to advance the platform with the development of new products for shippers and carriers between the U.S. and Mexico.

About Nuvocargo

Nuvocargo is the only all-in-one digital platform for cross-border trade offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and supply chain financing. It combines powerful technology with an exceptional team of experts to seamlessly integrate end-to-end movement of cargo in a single platform. Nuvocargo is modernizing a $2T market that has yet to experience real digitalization, empowering shippers with unparalleled visibility, efficiency and support. Run by a fully bi-lingual team, Nuvocargo's unique position at the intersection of technology, logistics, the US and Latin America, contributes to growing revenues 35 percent month over month since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo is backed by QED Investors, David Velez, NFX, ALLVP, and the world-renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator, among others. Learn more about the Nuvo way at https://www.nuvocargo.com/en or follow @nuvocargo.

