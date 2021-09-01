Registration Opens for 2022 Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Combined Conference and Expo

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today announced registration is open for the combined conference and expo taking place in person January 13-15, 2022, in Long Beach, CA.



“Perhaps now more than ever, we understand how vital collaboration is to advance the clean energy future,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “Our event theme ‘Stronger Together,’ is inspired by the power of working together, sharing knowledge, resources, and solutions. From its integrated conference program and exhibit hall to shared networking opportunities, our 2022 event is built to foster learning and meaningful partnerships—because we are all ‘Stronger Together’.”

With a combined educational program, #isnaesna22 offers conference attendees access to both events’ informative sessions through a joint registration pass. Programming curated by the 2022 Advisory Board in partnership with Strategen Consulting, presents a comprehensive learning experience that provides actionable information on current developments in solar, energy storage, and clean energy systems integration. Finally, full- or half-day workshops—including a NABCEP-accredited course that offers continuing education units—enable participants to get hands-on technical training where they most need it.

In the solar and storage-focused expo hall, attendees will have access to top companies and innovative products, solutions, and services. With less than five months until #isnaesna22, booth reservations have already surpassed bookings for the same time period in previous years. Returning exhibitors include Shoals, Jinko Solar, IronRidge, and ESS Inc.; companies exhibiting for the first time include WTEC, SIBA Fuses, Electriq Power, and Lockheed Martin.

The #isnaesna22 exhibit hall will also feature engaging show-floor presentations and networking events, including the industry’s very popular Solar Games installer competition. Now in its second iteration, the competition challenges top-notch installation teams from across the US with building residential solar + storage systems live in a stadium setting. Teams will be judged on installation quality, safety, speed, and other criteria while competing for the winning prize of $10,000.

“We’re thrilled to unite the solar + storage communities in January to learn, connect, and conduct business in person,” said Doane. “By adhering to CDC guidelines, monitoring local protocols, and implementing best practices, we’re confident the 2022 event will be a safe, productive, and enjoyable experience.”

