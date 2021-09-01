Award Pool Announces Its Integrated Platform to Empower Brands and Creators With Challenges and NFT-based Rewards That Foster Growth and Audience Engagement

Music Photography Platform So.Co Announced As First Partnership

To Connect Artists and Fans

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award Pool, an integrated platform that empowers brands, influencers and content creators to power up, grow, and engage communities worldwide, today announced the upcoming launch of its platform in Q3 2021. Founded in March 2020 and headed up by seasoned entrepreneur and CEO Reuven Cohen, Award Pool provides tools to brands and content creators for the gamification of campaigns with social and in-game challenges catered to their communities.



Today, the company also announced its first partnership with So.Co, a curated, image-based media platform that celebrates music, the related lifestyle, and associated cultural content. Together, Award Pool and So.Co will promote a new opportunity for connecting musicians with fans by having them participate in challenges to earn points and NFT rewards, which will redefine the best strategies for audience growth and activation.

“Our mission is to give brands and individuals the power to build vibrant groups of followers, fans, and customers,” says Cohen. “To accomplish this, Award Pool has developed an innovative platform that enhances experiences and gamifies community engagement, enabling users to collect unique amazements securely in one place.”

Vince Bannon, CEO of So.Co, says “So.Co is all about using great imagery and storytelling to strengthen the bond between artists and their fans, and to enhance that cultural connection. By working with Award Pool's ground-breaking platform, we can help artists deliver unique experiences to their fans.”



Award Pool is primarily designed to appeal to digital natives, including Gen Z, who typically don’t differentiate between physical and digital rewards. Because this group doesn’t engage with traditional advertising channels, brands are having a difficult time connecting in a meaningful way. This has created a need for alternative methods to help deliver stories that convert their targeted audiences into loyal customers, and reward them in the process.



Award Pool solves this dilemma through its innovative new platform that allows users to participate in challenges, earn points, and redeem non-fungible token (NFT) prizes through an easy-to-use tool. Award Pool Capabilities include:



* Social Media Challenges

* Trivia and Scavenger Challenges

* Social and Gaming Challenges

* Loyalty Program

* NFT Rewards

* NFT Management Platform

* In-game Challenges (Windows PC/Overwolf)

In addition to Reuven Cohen, Award Pool is co-founded by Alex Falconer, CFO. The leadership team also consists of Ahmad Al Jamal, COO, and Brenda Cohen, VP of Marketing Communications, Ellie Altomare, VP of Community Engagement and FitzJohn Flynn, VP of Business Development.







About Award Pool

Launched in 2021, Toronto-based Award Pool enables anyone – from companies and brands to influencers – to gamify campaigns. Award Pool’s easy-to-use platform makes it easy for brands, artists, and content creators of all kinds to create customized landing pages and widgets, enabling users to participate in challenges and competitions to earn points, prizes, and customizable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) rewards. For additional information, please visit www.awardpool.com

About So.Co



So.Co is a media platform focused on telling the stories of the music industry while using the highest quality imagery. Based in LA and London and founded by a team with deep experience in the music and photography industries, So.Co will power a creative connection between artists and photographers that will create great, storytelling content to deepen the connection with fans around the world. For more information, please visit www.so.co.

Award Pool Press Contact:



awardpool@sparkpr.com

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/award-pool-announces-its-integrated-platform-to-empower-brands-and-creators-with-challenges-and-nft-based-rewards-that-foster-growth-and-audience-engagement-2.html

Attachment