Fitness Machine Technicians Opens First International Territory

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, today opens its first international location. Franchisee Tunde Dada will own and operate Fitness Machine Technicians’ first Canadian location in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and now Canada. The company offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

“It’s been a thrill to grow our footprint across the U.S. over the past few years and we couldn’t be more excited to open today in Canada,” said Don Powers, CEO & Founder, Fitness Machine Technicians. “This has always been a part of our strategy, and I’m happy to see it come to fruition.”

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand has a total of 47 franchisees in the U.S. and Canada, with over 100 territories in operation in 31 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

A natural progression for the Malvern, Pa.-based brand, Fitness Machine Technicians aims to grow around 20 large territories and 10-15 mid-sized territories in Canada over the next few years, targeting Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia. This year, the franchise plans to open additional locations across the country.

Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the U.S. and in parts of Canada.

This year, Fitness Machine Technicians was ranked #42 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchises and for the second consecutive year, has been named a FRAN-TASTIC 500 winner by FranServe, Inc.

