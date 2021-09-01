SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Event Schedule for September 13-15

Washington, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening September 13-14, 2021, honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week in a news release last month. The free, three-day conference will take place in a virtual atrium, which will showcase a series of educational panels on best practices for small businesses to pivot and recover in a changing economy.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Renewal,” spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. NSBW events this year will provide a forum where business owners will be able to get expert advice, learn new business strategies, connect with industry experts, and meet other business owners as they look to pivot and recover.

Monday, September 13, 11 a.m. EDT – “Getting Back on Track: Resources to Build Back Better”

National Small Business Week Welcome – SBA Administrator Guzman

SBA Administrator Guzman Morning Session – Visa US Economic Outlook: Charting a Course for the Expansion

Visa US Economic Outlook: Charting a Course for the Expansion

Getting Real about Resilience

Make Your Small Business More Accessible

Winning in E-commerce with Email Marketing

Late-day Session – Government Incentives to Support and Retain Employees

Tuesday, September 14, 11 a.m. EDT – “Better Serving Small Businesses and Underserved Communities”

Morning Sessions –

Access to Capital for Women Entrepreneurs

U.S. Postal Service: Delivering Solutions for Small Businesses

Mid-day Sessions –

Unlocking the Doors to Access for Black-Owned Businesses: Funders and Founders Share their Real-Life Stories

Resilience and the Recovery: How Small Businesses Can Adapt to the Trends Transforming the Workforce

Late-day Session – Support Latino Biz: How Mayors and influencers are leading the way to celebrate the significant economic contributions that Latino-owned businesses make, the jobs they help create, and the positive impact they bring to our community.

Wednesday, September 15, 11 a.m. EDT – “Continuance to Support Resilience and Renewal”

Morning Session – Recovery Lessons from the Nation’s Entrepreneurial Coaching Networks

Panel Discussion – Exporting as a Way to Grow Your Business: How SBA Can Help You Sell Overseas

Mid-day Sessions –

Accelerate Your Small Business Success by Selling Online

Integrating Brick and Mortar and E-commerce

Late-day Session – Empowering the Veteran and Military Small Business Community

Closing Session – "Gateway to Success:" Tune in to get a virtual look at the nationwide resources SBA field offices have to help small businesses business start, grow, expand and recover, and how to get connected to the powerful network of small business entrepreneurs right in your community.

To register for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit and to participate in summit workshops, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.



Details and information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

