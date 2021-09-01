Competitive Social Ventures Debuts Next Level Entertainment Destination, Roaring Social

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) announced the opening of Roaring Social (“RoSo”), located inside The Hamilton hotel at 35 Milton Avenue in Alpharetta. The opulent venue is largely inspired by the 1920’s resurgence and with a nod to the location’s infamous past, portrays a reimagined speakeasy during prohibition era, disguised by the respectable storefront of RoSo Clothiers. In addition to live entertainment six nights a week, curated music, chef inspired small plates bursting with local flavors and signature craft cocktails, the 9,000 square foot space also features eight boutique bowling lanes. Roaring Social in Alpharetta is part of Competitive Social Ventures’ family of uniquely-branded entertainment venues and is the first of several Roaring Social locations to come.



Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV and visionary behind the Roaring Social brand, shared the story of Robert and Sophia, “the fictional couple who founded RoSo Clothiers over 100 years ago.” And while RoSo Clothiers itself may be imagined, Freeman has thoughtfully incorporated historical elements into the brand, even donning a framed photo in its storefront of an actual clothing store that existed in Downtown Alpharetta in 1920. “While this project was ambitious from the beginning and has certainly taken a team to bring it to life, I am so proud of what we’ve built,” said Freeman. “Our original intention was to create a unique experience that brings people together and together we have undoubtedly surpassed all my expectations. I hope the public comes out to see for themselves.”

The venue has two entrances, a street-level entrance through the backend of RoSo Clothiers, as well as an entrance from within The Hamilton hotel, accessed only by taking the elevator down to the “speakeasy level”. Another surprise feature is RoSo’s Babe Ruth Back Room which pays homage to one of the 20’s greatest American icons, Babe Ruth, with the private room named in his honor. The room, designed to be a private event space adjacent to the hide-a-way bowling lounge, will bolster some of Ruth’s most prized relics including personal letters and his private decanter and glasses. Roaring Social and CSV partnered with the Babe Ruth foundation to provide a first-in-class experience to the guests of Roaring Social.

“Roaring Social is a one-of-a-kind premier entertainment destination in Alpharetta. Our entire team is thrilled to bring this high activated and imaginative concept to Alpharetta’s vibrant downtown corridor,” added CSV Operating Partner, Bryan DeCort.

About Roaring Social

With a thoughtful design nod to its infamous past, Roaring Social brings adults together for a truly unique experience in a 1920’s speakeasy setting. Revelers enter a respectable storefront of RoSo Clothiers and through its hidden back entrance are transported to a time of opulence, style and unexpected delights. Roaring Social features a chef-inspired menu, signature craft cocktails, small pin bowling and nightly live entertainment. Must be 21 years of age of older to enter. Learn more at www.roaring-social.com. For the latest on what’s happening at Roaring Social, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is a real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021 and venues opening and being developed in 2021 include: Roaring Social and multiple Pickle and Social locations. CSV venues will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

