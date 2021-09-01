Mitesco Sets Opening Dates for New Minneapolis Clinics, Additional Sites in Minneapolis and Denver Markets Expected to Follow

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, has announced its opening schedule for two (2) new clinics in the Minneapolis marketplace. The Company also provided an update on other expansion plans, including new sites in the Denver, Colorado marketplace.



“We have been steadfast in our determination to significantly expand The Good Clinic™ business unit and are excited about our new Eden Prairie site opening on September 7th. We anticipate our third The Good Clinic™, located in St. Louis Park, to open on September 27th. Both of the units will feature the same approach as our flagship location at the Nordhaus site in Minneapolis, using nurse practitioners as the primary providers, focused on preventive care, behavioral wellness, chronic disease management, immunizations and other health services,” explained Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.

The new Eden Prairie location is embedded in the Elevate residential development at Southwest Station ( www.elevateep.com ). Elevate features 222 upscale studio, one-, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments, located steps from the Southwest Station Metro Transit Center and the planned Southwest Station LRT stop for the Green Line extension. The building earned a bronze certification from the National Green Building Standard for environmental, health and wellness attributes.

The new St. Louis Park site is located at the Excelsior & Grand housing complex ( www. connorgroup.com/apartments-minneapolis-mn/excelsior-and-grand ), developed by The Connor Group. Opened in 2007, the $150 million mixed-use project features 327 apartments with numerous amenities and is an integral part of the Hennepin County, Minnesota neighborhood.

“We have nine (9) additional sites under various stages of evaluation, contract negotiation or build-out in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area and the Denver metropolitan area,” said Diamond.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding opening the Company’s The Good Clinic site in Eden Prairie on September 7th, opening the Company’s The Good Clinic site in St. Louis Park on September 27th, plans to open nine (9) additional sites in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area and the Denver metropolitan area and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

