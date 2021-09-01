SEO Qamar Zaman Marketing Master Class Episode # 7: How to Write Better Content in 2021 to Rank on Google Now Available on Mission Matters

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An experience that most of us can relate to is checking your email to find that it’s full of supposed SEO gurus telling you that something is wrong with your website and offering to fix it, promising that they will get you ranked to the number one position in Google search results. But logically, not everyone can be at the top of search engine results pages (SERPs), and according to Dallas-based digital marketing expert Qamar Zaman, being the top result isn’t always necessary.

In the Marketing Masterclass series on the Mission Matters podcast, a Los Angeles-based interview-style podcast with over 3000+ episodes to date, Zaman shares the knowledge he has gained in his decades of experience with web growth. The latest episode discusses how businesses can create search engine-friendly website content that also converts.

Episode 7: Mission Matters Marketing - Adam Torres & Qamar Zaman



In addition to his membership to the Forbes Agency Council, which is an invitation-only community of leaders from the PR, marketing, creative, and ad industry, Qamar has written for publications such as Huffington Post and Forbes. Qamar’s digital growth agency, KISS PR, helps an international client base, in niches ranging from air filtration to family law to commercial real estate, build an online presence that actually converts to clients.

“It is not about how to rank first or number one on Google, but how to do good work so you will ultimately always rank and not drop off,” says Qamar, who is the author of two educational books on website growth (“THE MYSTERY BEHIND GOOGLE MAPS RANKING: How to Rank Your Business Higher” and “Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Releases [Step by Step Guide]”).

In this Episode # 7 podcast episode, Mr. Zaman explains:

Ranking in Google search engine results pages (SERPs)

How to avoid being sold unnecessary SEO services

The importance of website contents

Considering your content’s consumers

Top tips for the content structure to rank in Google

Objection handling and creating “should ask” questions

How to conduct your own keyword research without paying for expensive SEO tools

Crucial content mistakes to avoid

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields, and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. Brands around the world have benefited from this unique storytelling model. Over 31,000 stories have been told by KissPR, and we continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams. https://kisspr.com/.

About Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters Business Podcast with Adam Torres. Interviews are released daily featuring leaders in a 10-15 minute format. Our podcast is designed for busy people on the move. No fluff. Mission Matters Business with Adam Torres on Apple Podcasts

Find the podcast on your preferred listening platform:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/SvPEi6eA8Rs

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/713046553505060090

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/p/CQwHO5ggQJR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1410277973241040902

Facebook: https://fb.watch/6smnvSokxl/





Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com





Attachment