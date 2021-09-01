Bored Ape NFT Collectors Are Invited to Bid on SOUL's One-of-a-Kind Custom Headphones

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUL , the leading maker of affordable high-quality audio, noise cancelling, and wireless products, invites Bored Ape NFT collectors around the world to participate in its private auction . To be hosted on the OpenSea.io platform, the auction will only be open to individuals who already own a Bored Ape NFT from The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The highest bidder will be awarded a physical pair of one-of-a-kind wireless headphones customized with a Bored Ape NFT design from the owner's collection.

"We're elated to announce SOUL's very first private NFT auction," says Gary So, CEO of SOUL. "Since the conception of our brand, we've always been at the forefront of design trends. We're looking forward to celebrating the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and working with the highest bidder to develop a one-of-a-kind NFT headphone that no one else in the world owns."

Individuals who already own a Bored Ape NFT in their Metamask wallet can register for access to the private auction at nftsoulnation.com . During the auction, participants will bid to win a Golden Ticket NFT, a digital token that the highest bidder can redeem on SOUL's website to create custom over-ear wireless headphones with their own Bored Ape NFT design on it. During the redemption process, the highest bidder can select a Bored Ape NFT design from their collection. The selected design will be custom printed on SOUL's EMOTION MAX over-ear active noise cancelling wireless headphones, creating a bespoke NFT-inspired accessory that only the highest bidder will own.

In addition to receiving a pair of custom Bored Ape NFT headphones, the winner of the private auction will receive a digital render of the headphones as an NFT. SOUL's Golden Ticket NFT can only be redeemed once and is not reusable.

For more information on the auction date and how to participate, please visit nftsoulnation.com .

Media Contact: alexis@tylerbarnettpr.com

About SOUL

For over 10 years, SOUL has provided the soundtrack to life with its high-quality audio, noise cancelling, and wireless innovations. Designed in harmony with life's hustle to keep you going, all SOUL products are created with power, clarity and comfort in mind. From commuting to hitting the gym, SOUL vibes with your daily grind by ensuring the right song is always playing in your ears. Using the latest technology, SOUL strives to deliver high-quality, high-functioning innovations for the best value. For more information, visit www.soulnation.com .

