Professional Community Management Hosts Budget Preparation Webinar

Foothill Ranch, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently held a budget preparation webinar for association board members.

Designed to present practical information to stakeholders involved in association management, the online educational seminar was offered at no cost to participating board members. PCM invited local industry experts, O’Connell Landscape and Tinnelly Law Group, to lead the training covering budget review, maintenance programs, contracts, and more. Over 50 board members attended.

“Our goal with any board education event is to provide our clients with access to the most up-to-date industry information so they can make the best decisions about the operations of their associations,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “Understanding budgets isn’t just about addressing issues facing a community today; it’s about preparing for the future. We look forward to hosting more educational trainings like this over the next year.”

