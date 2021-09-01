City National Bank Hires New Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning & Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that Tyler Friedman has joined the company as executive vice president of Strategic Planning & Initiatives and a member of the Executive Committee. He is based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Kelly Coffey, chief executive officer.



In this newly created role, Friedman supports the company’s leadership in strategic decision-making and executes enterprise initiatives and special projects.

“City National continues to be a growth company, and Tyler brings extensive experience that will help us safely accelerate that growth and become even stronger,” Coffey said. “I’m looking forward to the successes I know we’ll achieve together for City National.”

Friedman is joining the bank from Hackman Capital Partners, a privately held real estate investment and operating company in Los Angeles. At Hackman Capital Partners, Friedman served as senior vice president and advised on corporate strategy and other critical growth, operational, and investment-related initiatives, which included closing several billion dollars of media and entertainment-related transactions.

Previously, Friedman spent nearly a decade as an attorney at the New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, where he had a broad-based risk management practice. Friedman also held several senior leadership positions in government.

Friedman is passionate about supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). He spearheaded Hackman Capital Partners’ multimillion-dollar “Changing Lenses” initiative that helps increase diversity and inclusion by creating pathways into the entertainment industry for underrepresented communities.

“I was attracted to City National because there is a tremendous opportunity for the bank to grow in key communities across the country,” Friedman said. “City National also has a very loyal client base thanks to its solid reputation for client service, community involvement and DEI initiatives. I’m looking forward to joining such a respected and accomplished team of bankers.”

About City National

With $87.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 75 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $96 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

