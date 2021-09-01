Bonetti Appointed Co-Chair for NJ Bar Cannabis Subcommittee

Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Levenson Attorney Brittany A. Bonetti has been selected by the New Jersey State Bar Association to serve as co-chair of the Municipal – Land Use Subcommittee and as a member of the executive committee of the Cannabis Law Committee for 2021-2022. Bonetti will help create programming and provide education and resources to members on the issues facing the burgeoning area of cannabis law in New Jersey.

Bonetti is a familiar voice in cannabis law. She is a contributing author to Health Care and the Business of Cannabis published by the American Health Law Association. Bonetti is an associate in Cooper Levenson’s Healthcare and Cannabis Law practice groups. She assists hospitals and health systems, medical staffs, individual physicians and physician groups in business transactions and regulatory matters of all types. She regularly navigates transactions involving complicated healthcare regulations, including the Stark law and Anti-Kickback Statute.

Bonetti graduated from George Washington University, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts. She received a Master of Public Health concentrating in health systems and policy from the Rutgers School of Public Health. She was awarded the ABA-BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Health Law when she graduated from Rutgers Law School with a Juris Doctor.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and New Jersey offices in Atlantic City and Cherry Hill. The firm also has offices in Bear, Del., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.