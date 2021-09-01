United States Ambulatory Surgical Center Market to Garner USD 33,024.13 Million in 2028 Owing to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Country

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the data by the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 out of every 10 adults in the United States suffer from a chronic disease, while 4 out of every 10 adults have two or more such diseases.

Research Nester recently published a report titled ‘ U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Center Market ’ which provides detailed analysis of the regional market, by focusing on the scope for market growth, growth drivers, challenges, and market segmentation along with strategies for the prominent market players to help them perform better and gain a leading position in this competitive landscape.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing at an alarming rate in the United States due to the poor lifestyle of individuals, which includes, lack of physical activities, consumption of tobacco, and growing stress, among others. As per the statistics by the CDC, one person in the U.S. dies from cardiovascular diseases (CVDS) every 36 seconds. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. The statistics also stated that 606,520 people would die from the disease in the same year. Furthermore, in other statistics by the CDC, the estimated asthma population in the U.S. in the year 2019 was registered to be 25131. The increasing number of people suffering from some kind of chronic disease in the U.S. is raising the need for enhanced emergency services, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for ambulatory surgical centers in the nation. This has also raised the concerns where the government of the nation is driven towards checking the efficacy of the public healthcare system and is further making necessary investments in the healthcare sector. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure of North America (% of GDP) reached 16.416 % in 2018.

The U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2028. The increasing prevalence of diseases and demand for quick and pocket-friendly surgeries and treatment are estimated to drive the ambulatory surgical center market’s growth. Furthermore, the rise in focus of the government towards the availability of proper treatment for the public in the nation is also anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 33,024.13 million in 2028, up from USD 30,000 million in 2019. Ambulatory surgical centers offer surgeries at a comparatively lower cost, along with specific and competent treatment, which is forecasted to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which according to the statistics by the United States Census Bureau, is estimated to reach 94.7 million by the end of 2060, is further expected to promote market growth.

Regionally, the U.S. ambulatory surgical center market is segmented into five major regions including West US, North East US, South East US, South West US, and Midwest US. Out of the market in these regions, the market in the North East US is projected to garner the highest revenue of USD 8,616 million in 2028 and grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Further, in 2021, the market is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 5,439.5 million. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rise in awareness amongst individuals for ambulatory surgical services, followed by the presence of a large geriatric population in the region, which according to the statistics by the United States Census Bureau was estimated to be 13,666,440 in the year 2019. Moreover, an increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers in the states of this region, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, is also estimated to boost the market growth in the region. According to the statistics, there are around 330 ambulatory surgical centers in New York, 320 centers in New Jersey, and 430 centers in Maryland.

The market in the West US region is estimated to grow with highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension, asthma, diabetes, and others, backed by the unhealthy lifestyle of the people. According to the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Association, California had 817 Medicare-certified ambulatory surgical centers, as of 2021.

The U.S. ambulatory surgical center market is bifurcated by type into hospital affiliated, and freestanding ASCs, out of which, the freestanding ASCs segment is estimated to touch USD 14997.9 million by 2021, and further increase to USD 24,508.2 million in 2028 by growing at highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Further, the market is segmented on the basis of specialty into single-specialty and multi-specialty centers, out of which, the single specialty centers segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of USD 13,448.7 million by 2021, and is projected to reach USD 21773.3 million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The U.S. Ambulatory surgical center market is also segmented on the basis of ownership, and treatment.

U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, Segmentation by Ownership

Corporate-Physician

Hospital-Physician

Corporate-Hospital

Corporate Only

Physician Only

Hospitals Only

U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, Segmentation by Treatment

Orthopedic Surgeries Spinal Surgeries Knee Replacement Surgeries Joint Replacement Surgeries Ankle Repair Others

Dental Maxillofacial Surgeries Others

Ophthalmology Surgeries Lasik Cataract Surgery Glaucoma Surgery Diabetic Retinopathy Surgery Others (Retinal, Cornea, Strabismus)

Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgeries Adhesiolysis Colposcopy Endometrial Ablation Cervical Biopsy Others

Cardiovascular Surgeries Aortic Surgery Heart Valve Repair Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery Others

Pain Management

ENT Surgeries

Neurosurgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the U.S. ambulatory surgical center market are TH Medical, AMSURG Corp. (Envision Healthcare), Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter, Regent Surgical Health, ASD Management, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Physicians Endoscopy, LLC, Surgery Partners, and others.

