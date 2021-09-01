UNCF to host Virtual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon Presented by Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, NC, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon will continue online this year, set for 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. The virtual event will feature an awards presentation, a heartwarming tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou, followed by a cannot-miss live social hour showcasing the highly acclaimed “HATitude” competition, a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi and more. The 2021 event co-chairs are Okeatta D. Brown, head of inclusion and diversity, MUFG Union Bank, and Margaret S. Phinizy, senior vice president, voice of the customer for businesses, Wells Fargo.

Presented by Wells Fargo, the Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon is named after loyal UNCF supporter, the late Dr. Maya Angelou. As a civil rights activist, educator, and a strong advocate for women around the world, Angelou believed that every student deserved the opportunity to go to college. She was chosen to be the face of the Women Who Lead Luncheon because of her positive image and vested interest in UNCF.

The event honors women corporate, community and civic leaders who have received positive recognition locally, statewide, nationally or internationally. Proceeds benefit talented and deserving students across the United States who lack the financial support to get to and through college.

“The current health crisis continues to evolve, which increases the needs for our HBCUs and the students they serve,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Many of those same students will be our future doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—our next generation of pandemic frontliners. The need for college-educated graduates to ensure better futures for us all has only grown because of COVID-19, and donations are needed now more than ever.”

The luncheon will honor Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Kim Henderson, system chief of staff to CEO, senior vice president corporate health and executive leadership development, Novant Health; Danielle Squires, head of diverse segments, corporate and investment banking, Wells Fargo, with the UNCF “Women Who Lead Award.” Their steadfast commitment to education and empowering social change for African Americans have yielded collaborative programming and initiatives for students across the country.

“The national crisis and the uncertainty around the spread of the coronavirus have motivated us to rethink the way we fundraise, forcing us to move from doing things in person to virtual events. We are fortunate that during these challenging times our loyal donors and corporate partners continue to support the work that we do across the country,” added Tiffany Jones, area development director, UNCF. “We are working harder today because we recognize that our students need us now more than ever.”

Presenting sponsor for the event is Wells Fargo. Other top sponsors include Bank of America, Lowe’s, MUFG Union Bank, and Novant Health, along with a host of other new and returning sponsors. This year, the event fundraisers hope to garner national support and raise at least $200,000.

To register, please visit UNCF.org/MAWWLL. For more information, go to UNCF.org/Charlotte or contact Jones at tiffany.jones@uncf.org.



