[solidcore] Boutique Fitness Opens 10th Studio in New York City

Washington, D.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] boutique fitness is opening its tenth studio in New York City on September 10, 2021. Just three years after coming to the big apple, [solidcore] is bringing its transformative workout to the east side, mere blocks from Grand Central Station at 800 Second Ave. The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s extensive growth plan that will bring the workout to over 100 brick-and-mortar locations over the next several years.

Described as “Pilates redefined,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. Done in a low-lit room with blue lights, energizing music and an experienced coach guiding the workout, the class targets clients' slow twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening, conditioning, and resistance training to a whole new level.

“Grand Central is a bit of a monumental studio for us,” said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore]. “We came into New York a few years ago excited to show why our workout was a game-changer, and the reception has been incredible. Grand Central is our first venture to the east side, and we are hoping this location will not only draw neighborhood locals, but those commuting to the city – looking to get back into a regular routine – as well.”

In accordance with local guidelines, the Grand Central studio is opening at full capacity and all clients are required to show proof of vaccination. Clients can expect ample space between machines, increased cleaning protocol, utilization of MyShield Surface Cleaner on high touch surfaces and machines (proven to kill covid virus), and air filtration systems. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.

The studio will host a grand opening on September 10, 2021. Classes will be held from 7:00-9:00AM, 12:00-1:00PM, and from 4:00-7:15PM. All clients who take class that day will receive a swag bag with goodies from local partners. The studio will be open from 7:00AM-7:00PM for everyone to stop by, see the new space, and enter a raffle to win a free month of unlimited classes and more. Check the website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more information on when preview classes launch.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co





