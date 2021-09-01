Postnatal Supplements Market Driven by COVID-19 and Increasing Consumer Awareness

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the United States Postnatal Supplements Market was valued at over $100.0 million in 2020. The U.S. postnatal supplements market is in its nascent stage and the market is projected to experience a steady growth rate of over 5.0 percent during the forecast period (2020-2027).

The market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness among pregnant women, ease of use, the rise in disposable personal incomes of women, e-commerce growth, and the evolution in transparency and clean labels trend. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased health consciousness among vulnerable groups of new and expectant mothers. This increasing awareness is likely to drive growth for postnatal supplements. Companies are increasingly launching customized postnatal supplements that cater to the specific concerns of expectant and nursing mothers.

Low entry barriers have led to many companies entering the market. The competitive landscape within the postnatal supplements market continues to be highly fragmented as new players are increasingly entering. Increasing competition from low-cost suppliers disrupt the functioning of companies that offer high-quality products. There is also a lack of brand awareness among consumers. “The majority of consumers typically struggle to name four or five brands of postnatal supplements and vitamins since it is not a heavily advertised category,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets.

Capsules were the most popular form factor in 2020 making up an estimated 50.0 percent of sales by revenue in 2020. Some of the key companies covered in this report include Procter & Gamble (New Chapter, Inc.), Nordic Naturals, Inc., Actif Organic, The Clorox Company (Rainbow Light), The Honest Company, Inc., Pink Stork, Mega food, Nature Made, Naturelo, Mary Ruth, Mama Bird, Innate, and Ritual.

The U.S. Postnatal Supplements Market report captures market drivers, restraints, revenue forecasts, market trends, form factors, distribution trends, and market share analysis. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies offering postnatal supplements providing nutrients for postpartum mothers. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information. For more information on this report and other research, including custom reports and consulting, contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1 210.595.9687.