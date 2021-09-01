LeMaitre Vascular to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four virtual investor conferences in September.



Barrington Research 14th Annual Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, September 27, 2021

David Roberts, President, will present at 8:00 AM ET

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.