LeMaitre Vascular to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four virtual investor conferences in September.
Barrington Research 14th Annual Virtual Fall Investment Conference
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 27, 2021
David Roberts, President, will present at 8:00 AM ET
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.